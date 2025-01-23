Antoni Porowski Addresses Status with Bobby Berk

The original Queer Eye Fab Five included Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness. However, after the show’s eighth season, Berk decided to step away, believing it would be the series’ last. To the delight of fans, the show returned for a ninth season, introducing Jeremiah Brent as Berk’s replacement—and let’s be honest, he’s an absolute hottie.

Back in November of 2023, Berk revealed the real reason why he allegedly left the show. After wrapping two seasons in New Orleans in 2022, the Fab Five thought Queer Eye had ended, with Bobby Berk even planning his next steps. “We all stood there, took pictures, and cried. We thought we were done,” he shared.

“We’d just assumed that the show wouldn’t come back if we all didn’t come back. I was like, I’m not going to be having FOMO ’cause the show is not going to happen. I had become at peace with it,” the Emmy-winning TV host stated.

However, in fall 2023, Netflix renewed the show for four more cycles amid a content shortage caused by the actors’ and writers’ strikes. While Berk chose not to sign the new contract, the remaining members ultimately decided to continue shortly before the deadline.

“With only one of us not coming back, Netflix felt [it] could recast one person.”

The Fab Five always showed a closely knit bond, both the original and the new cast, which makes you think–what happened to their friendship after Berk’s departure? Antoni Porowski answers this question. In an interview with Red Online, Porowski reveals that he is no longer in contact with Berk, telling the magazine:

‘I support anything that he chooses to pursue. I did have some really wonderful years with him; no matter what happened or happens, we will always have these memories and these things that we experienced… And so we always have those beautiful memories.’

Porowski goes into detail by saying their new Fab Five friend Jeremiah Brent has offered a fresh perspective since joining the team–as a husband and father of two.

“The show is evolving and changing, and our family has changed, and it’s still really exciting… Look, I’ve said this before, but we’re a middle-aged boy band, and we’ve experienced this really bizarre phenomenon together.”

All this being said, it seems that the natural progression of Porowski and Brent’s friendship just naturally came to an end. No bad blood between the two and only well wishes.

You can catch Queer Eye with Porowski and the rest of the amazing Fab Five crew on Netflix.