If you’ve been watching Boots and found yourself pausing every time Major Wilkinson graces the screen… you’re not alone. Meet Sachin Bhatt—actor, writer, producer, and certified scene-stealer who’s proving that charisma, talent, and a good gym routine can take you very far in Hollywood.

Born on December 17 under the ever-adventurous sign of Sagittarius, Bhatt hails from St. Louis, Missouri, with roots that trace back to India. He’s fluent in both English and Hindi, and his filmography speaks an even more impressive language: range. From heartfelt drama to sharp comedy and a dash of sci-fi, Bhatt’s career is as colorful as his Instagram feed (and yes, we’ll get to that thirst trap goldmine later).

Bhatt Before ‘Boots’

Before commanding attention as Major Wilkinson in Netflix’s Boots, Bhatt was already making waves in LGBTQ+ cinema and television. He’s graced the screen in titles like Catfish Killer (2020), Yours Mine Ours (2020), Grace and Frankie, Queer as Folk (the reboot, where he played Ali), and The Morning Show. Add to that Hidden Canyons, Saving Chintu, Santa Clarita Diet, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow—and you start to realize: this man doesn’t just act, he works. Since his debut in 2008, Bhatt has racked up over 50 acting credits. Now that’s what we call staying booked and beautiful.

But Sachin isn’t just about playing roles—he’s creating them too. He wrote and produced the 2018 short Monogamish, a clever and heartfelt look at relationships and identity, and co-produced Pagg the same year. His storytelling voice is as distinct as his on-screen presence—bold, curious, and unapologetically queer.

Bhatt’s artistry has been recognized, too. His performance in Saving Chintu earned him Best Actor at the DFW South Asian Film Festival in Dallas, a well-deserved nod to his emotional depth and command of the craft.

Bhatt + Partner

Off-screen, Sachin Bhatt is living his best life with his longtime partner, Timothy Joel Wright. The two have been together since 2014/2015, and Bhatt never misses a chance to post their adorable anniversary photos every June 13—a small peek into a relationship that radiates warmth, laughter, and genuine love.

Now, let’s talk about the Instagram. Bhatt’s feed is the kind of scroll that makes you accidentally spend an hour zooming in on his vacation photos, gym selfies, and behind-the-scenes moments. He’s not shy about serving shirtless confidence, but every post has that same infectious joy that makes you feel like you’re rooting for a friend—one with impeccable abs and a major Netflix role.

Whether he’s flexing his acting skills or his biceps, Sachin Bhatt embodies the kind of representation that feels both powerful and playful. He’s proof that authenticity doesn’t just belong in front of the camera—it thrives there.

So, if you haven’t yet caught Boots on Netflix, it’s time. Between the drama, the wit, and Bhatt’s undeniable charm, we promise you’ll be saluting Major Wilkinson by the end of episode one.

Reference: IMDB