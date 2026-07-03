Boots’ Jack Cameron Kay To Lead a New Gay Romantic Film

Jack Cameron Kay may have left audiences wanting more after Boots and A24’s Club Kid, but he won’t be staying in the background for long. Jack Cameron Kay has landed the lead role in Daniel Talbott’s upcoming drama Until the Time We Die, putting him at the center of a story that promises heartbreak, healing, and hope.

As first reported by Deadline, Kay stars as Taylor, a young man whose world shrinks after the deaths of his parents. His days revolve around caring for his troubled older brother, Cody, until one life altering decision leaves Taylor completely on his own. Forced out of the only life he has known, he finds himself navigating the colorful, unpredictable streets of New Orleans, where every encounter has the potential to pull him under or help him move forward.

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A Queer Story Born From Real Life

Talbott’s screenplay comes from an intensely personal place. The filmmaker revealed that the story was inspired by the loss of his first love, who died by suicide, but he wanted the film to move beyond tragedy.

Instead, Until the Time We Die follows a protagonist searching for connection, resilience, and a future worth believing in. Talbott described the project as “naked, vulnerable, and scarred,” adding that he wanted to tell a story about someone who survives the darkness and ultimately finds a way to soar.

Why Kay Said Yes

For Kay, the script stood out from the moment he read it.

Speaking with Deadline, the actor said he was drawn to the vivid characters and the richly layered world Talbott had created. He added that joining the project was an honor and that he is eager to begin filming.

It is easy to see why the role would appeal. Taylor is not a conventional hero. He is flawed, grieving, and searching for his place in the world, making him the kind of character that can leave a lasting impression.

One Gay Project After Another

Kay’s schedule is not slowing down anytime soon. Alongside Until the Time We Die, he is rehearsing for the stage adaptation of Brokeback Mountain, where he will step into the role of Jack Twist, famously portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal in the acclaimed film.

Taking on two emotionally rich gay stories at the same time is an impressive next chapter for the young actor. Whether he is exploring love, loss, or finding hope after heartbreak, Kay is choosing projects with substance, and that is making him one of the most exciting talents to watch.