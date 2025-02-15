Brad Pitt’s Tattoos Take Center Stage in F1 Movie Trailer

Brad Pitt is doing more than just revving up the engines in his upcoming F1 movie. The heartthrob is sending pulses racing in the Formula 1 trailer with not just his biceps, but his full-on tattoo gallery on display.

Over the weekend, a tantalizing 30-second preview gave fans a glimpse of the 61-year-old icon as he lounges shirtless on a yellow-and-white couch, his perfectly sculpted torso a work of art (literally). And it’s not just his physique that’s getting the spotlight – it’s his ink.

The trailer shows Pitt casually stretching out in off-white pants, coordinating black-and-white sneakers, and flaunting tattoos that cover his chest, stomach, and forearm. It’s clear that Brad’s body isn’t just a canvas of muscle – it’s a canvas of memories. His tattoos, like an autobiography etched into his skin, tell stories of love, family, and even the absurdities of life. (Yes, there’s a tattoo that says “life is absurd.” Brad’s not exactly hiding his philosophy.)

Pitt’s tattoos aren’t new, but they sure do leave a lasting impression. Fans first caught sight of his art collection in 2019, when he debuted a meaningful piece: an excerpt from a Rumi poem, “There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong. I will meet you there.” The tattoo on his inner bicep was a tribute to his wedding with Angelina Jolie, and as we all know, that love story had plenty of twists and turns. Speaking of twists and turns, Brad’s role in F1 as the retired racing champ, Sonny Hayes, is guaranteed to bring the heat – both in the car and on screen.

Pitt’s tattoo journey is like a road map of his life. From family milestones to reflections on life’s absurdities, he’s not afraid to let his body speak for him. With this F1 movie, it’s not just the cars that are making a fast-paced return – it’s Brad Pitt’s ink, too.

In a time where tattoos are no longer just for sailors and rebels, Brad Pitt’s body art is a declaration of living a life fully – in both ink and action. So, while we’re all holding our breath for the high-speed thrills of Formula 1 (which hits theaters this June), don’t forget to take a moment to appreciate the artwork Pitt’s been carrying around all these years. After all, each tattoo is a story, and in this case, it’s one we’re all eager to follow.

Now, if only he could ink up a few more lines of dialogue for that trailer…

