Former Space Force Bree Fram Turning Ban Into Congressional Run

Former U.S. Space Force colonel Bree Fram is gaining early momentum in her campaign for Congress, with two major endorsements highlighting the growing support behind her bid to represent northern Virginia.

According to reporting by The Advocate, Fram recently received backing from former U.S. Air Force secretary Frank Kendall as well as Advocates for Trans Equality, a nonprofit organization that promotes pro-trans policies and supports LGBTQ+ candidates. The endorsements mark a significant moment for the campaign as Fram prepares for a competitive Democratic primary later this year.

Fram, a Democrat and decorated veteran, is running to represent Virginia’s 11th congressional district, which includes the suburbs of Washington, D.C., particularly the Fairfax area.

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A Veteran With 23 Years of Service

Fram brings more than two decades of military experience to the race. She served 23 years in the U.S. military, eventually reaching the rank of colonel in the U.S. Space Force.

However, her career came to an abrupt end in December when she was forced to retire following President Donald Trump’s policy banning transgender service members from serving in the military.

Rather than stepping away from public service, Fram quickly shifted her focus toward politics. Just a month after leaving the Space Force, she launched her congressional campaign, positioning herself as someone willing to challenge policies she believes undermine both service members and LGBTQ+ Americans.

Speaking to The Advocate, Fram said the early endorsements signal growing enthusiasm for her campaign.

“It is exciting that endorsements are starting to come in,” Fram told the magazine. “This is just the beginning of a campaign to make sure that every American has the opportunity not just to be their best self, but also to pick the candidate that can best represent them.”

Support From Military Leadership

One of the most notable endorsements came from Frank Kendall, who served as secretary of the U.S. Air Force during President Joe Biden’s administration. During his tenure, Kendall oversaw a massive military organization, managing a $173 billion Air Force budget and supervising nearly 700,000 service members.

For Fram, Kendall’s support carries personal significance.

“Kendall’s endorsement was something that is really meaningful for me, as someone with 23 years of service,” she said. “We need to be doing things that make sure our commitment to our veterans is rock solid.”

Fram has emphasized that her campaign will focus heavily on issues affecting veterans, including access to benefits and ensuring that LGBTQ+ veterans who were previously dismissed because of their identity receive honorable discharges and the benefits they earned through service.

Policy Priorities and LGBTQ+ Rights

Beyond veterans’ issues, Fram’s platform includes a range of domestic and foreign policy priorities. She has called for a more careful and strategic approach to foreign policy, arguing that military decisions should involve thoughtful planning.

At home, Fram has voiced opposition to proposed restrictions on veteran health benefits and has also advocated for stronger protections for LGBTQ+ Americans.

She has expressed support for policies outlined in Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s proposed Trans Bill of Rights, which seeks to guarantee access to health care, housing, safety, and financial stability for transgender people.

Fram also backs the Equal Rights Amendment, which would add protections against sex discrimination to the U.S. Constitution.

“That is a fundamental piece of [legislation] that says everyone is equal. Everyone has the opportunity to be their best self,” she said.

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The Road Ahead

Fram’s immediate challenge will be the Democratic primary scheduled for August. She will face incumbent Rep. James Walkinshaw, who won a special election to fill the seat after longtime Representative Gerry Connolly died in office.

If Fram secures the Democratic nomination, she will advance to the November 3 general election. For now, she says the campaign remains focused on connecting with voters and building support across the district.