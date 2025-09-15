Brian De Lorenzo Revives Big Band Magic with ‘Toast of the Town’

Award-winning Boston-based cabaret vocalist Brian De Lorenzo is taking a bold, brassy leap into big band territory with the release of Toast of the Town, Volume 1 – a sparkling new album brimming with timeless standards and charming deep cuts.

Backed by the celebrated Tom LaMark Orchestra and featuring dazzling arrangements, this collection is both a heartfelt homage to mid-century masters and a fresh interpretation of the genre for today’s listeners. Toast of the Town includes works by songwriting giants like Cole Porter, Harold Arlen, Cy Coleman, and Jerome Kern, all wrapped in a sleek visual package designed by acclaimed Vanity Fair illustrator Robert Risko.

The result is a stylish, swinging album that captures the glamour and emotional depth of the cabaret tradition.

So, whether you’re a seasoned standards aficionado or new to the world of cabaret, Toast of the Town is a rich, vibrant celebration of American musical legacy with De Lorenzo’s signature voice leading the charge.

Instinct recently caught up with the artist to talk more about what inspired him to explore the big band sound at this stage in his career, how he thoughtfully curated the album’s tracklist, and how many underappreciated gems still resonate with today’s audiences. He also teases what’s ahead for Toast of the Town, Volume 2.

Check out the full video interview below.

Brian De Lorenzo…

