Broadway just got a little quieter—and a whole lot prouder—as Orville Peck takes his final bow as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. After five electric months and 128 show-stopping performances, Peck wrapped up his critically-acclaimed run in the boldest, most beautifully mysterious way only he could.

Photo Credit: @orvillepeck

The Canadian crooner known for his fringed mask and haunting voice stunned theatergoers by stepping into the Emcee’s decadent, daring shoes back in March. Alongside Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as Sally Bowles, Peck brought a thrilling new energy to the Kit Kat Club. Critics raved, audiences were spellbound, and Peck—normally an enigma—let the spotlight shine directly on his talent, his truth, and his evolution.

And what a journey it’s been.

Photo Credit: @orvillepeck

In a heartfelt Instagram post marking the end of his run, Orville shared:

“5 months and 128 shows later, my run as the Emcee in Cabaret on Broadway has come to an end. Fulfilling a lifelong dream in this show has been one of the most challenging and proudest moments of my career.”

Photo Credit: @orvillepeck

He went on to thank the cast and crew, referring to them as family, and gave a loving shoutout to Noblezada:

“There is nobody else in the world I would have wanted to share this with.”

Orville’s farewell isn’t just emotional—it’s triumphant. He leaves the stage not with a curtain call, but with a roar of applause echoing in his wake. And while his fans may be mourning the end of this chapter, they won’t have to wait long to see him again.

Photo Credit: @orvillepeck

Up next for Orville Peck? A new mask. A new arena. A whole lot more glitter and grit.

That’s right—Peck is making his feature film debut in the highly anticipated Street Fighter reboot, where he’ll play Vega, the masked, claw-wielding heartthrob of the franchise. He joins a ridiculously stacked cast including Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, Andrew Koji, and Noah Centineo. It’s giving less “fight club” and more “fashion-forward thirst trap with roundhouse kicks.”

The official cast of the live-action ‘STREET FIGHTER’ adaptation: Andrew Koji as Ryu

Noah Centineo as Ken

Callina Liang as Chun-Li

David Dastmalchian as M. Bison

Cody Rhodes as Guile

Jason Momoa as Blanka

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog

Orville Peck as Vega

Andrew Schul as… pic.twitter.com/pvw0Ln960z — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 3, 2025

Let’s face it: Street Fighter has never looked this sexy.

And while this may be Orville’s first big screen role, it feels like a natural evolution. After all, the Emcee and Vega share more than just mystery and masks—they both command attention without saying a word, leaving you breathless with every move.

Peck said it best in his post:

“I’m ready to return to my music, my home, and new adventures—but I leave a better person because of this.”

And that’s the magic of Orville. Whether he’s crooning heartbreak ballads on stage, dazzling in sequins under Broadway lights, or unleashing high kicks on camera, he’s always true to himself—intimate, unexpected, and unforgettable.

As he heads back to Los Angeles, the future looks bright, bold, and unapologetically Orville.

Auf wiedersehen, Broadway. Hello, Hollywood. Orville’s just getting started.