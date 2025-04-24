Brian Jordan Alvarez Teases Us With English Teacher Season 2

Brian Jordan Alvarez is back on Instagram with his signature chaotic charm—and this time, he’s not just dancing for fun. Nope, he’s shaking, twirling, and serving full-body theatrics to tease what we’ve all been waiting for: Season 2 of English Teacher.

Advertisement

That’s right—after English Teacher made waves as one of the most critically acclaimed new shows of 2024, Alvarez is reminding fans that the drama, hilarity, and heartfelt moments aren’t over just yet. And instead of your typical season promo, he’s going full Alvarez. Think: manic dance reels, unhinged skits, and cheeky captions that scream, “New season coming, babes!”

RELATED: ‘English Teacher’s Brian Jordan Alvarez Denies Sexual Assault Claim Against Him

For those who missed the English Teacher train (seriously, catch up), the FX and Hulu original follows Evan Marquez, a gay high school English teacher just barely holding it together. Alvarez stars as Evan and also pulls triple duty as the show’s writer and producer.

Advertisement

Stream English Teacher on Hulu!!!! pic.twitter.com/9JLOD0CxzF — Brian Jordan Alvarez (@brianjoralvarez) December 14, 2024

Teaming up with The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo writer Stephanie Koenig—who also plays Evan’s no-nonsense bestie and fellow teacher—the show quickly became a breakout hit.

Advertisement

“English Teacher was one of the most critically acclaimed new shows of 2024 and we are grateful to the producers, writers, cast, directors and crew for the show’s creative excellence,” said Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment. “We look forward to the new season.”

RELATED: The ‘English Teacher’ Star Dances to Promote His Show

Advertisement

So yeah, Season 2 is definitely on its way—and Alvarez wants to make sure you don’t miss it.

Photo Credit: @brianjoralvarez

Initially, he tried the usual promo route: posting sleek clips, behind-the-scenes shots, critic blurbs. But something wasn’t clicking. So, in true Brian fashion, he pivoted. Hard. Now, we’re getting interpretive dances in his living room, dramatic lip-syncs, and reels that are half unhinged, half genius. Call it guerrilla marketing, call it chaos—but we’re here for it.

Advertisement

Stream English Teacher pic.twitter.com/o4dcdkMRaa — Brian Jordan Alvarez (@brianjoralvarez) December 15, 2024

Longtime fans will remember The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo, the cult-fave 2016 web series where Alvarez perfected his signature absurdist style. And while that show only ran for five episodes, its legacy clearly lives on in English Teacher, which channels the same queer, quirky energy—but on a way bigger stage.

So yes, the backbends are real. The promos are extra. And English Teacher Season 2? It’s coming. Brian Jordan Alvarez is making sure of that—one Instagram dance at a time.