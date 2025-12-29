‘Heartstopper Forever’ Update: Promises Surprises and Tears in 2026

If you thought 2026 was far away, think again, honey—Heartstopper Forever is about to make that year everything we’ve been dreaming of and more. Alice Oseman just dropped a bombshell of an update on December 21st, and let’s just say we’ve been screaming. The queen behind Heartstopper and Solitaire shared some hot new details about the final chapter of Nick and Charlie’s love story, and trust us, it’s giving us all the heart-eyes.

In an Instagram post that practically made us faint (okay, maybe that’s just us), Alice gave fans a sneak peek into the film’s progress. “I know many of you are impatient for updates, but we can’t share anything from the film yet because it’s still not quite finished… I looked through all my photos, and there’s so little I can share without spoiling anything!! I want you to have a spoiler-free experience!” Oseman wrote. Spoiler-free? Alice, you’re killing us with suspense, but we’re here for it. (Take your time, just know we’re dying over here.)

The Movie Magic We’re All Waiting For

Okay, but for real—Alice isn’t just leaving us hanging. They gave us the lowdown on the crazy progress they’ve made so far: editing is nearly done, animation is happening (get ready for those gorgeous visuals), and VFX is already in the mix. Heartstopper is about to be a visual feast. “We’ll soon be heading into the colour grade and sound design phase,” Alice teased, and honestly, if the colors and sounds are as dreamy as Nick’s hair, we’re in for a treat.

And because Alice Oseman knows how to really tease us, they threw in that 2026 is going to be a huge year for Heartstopper. A new Webtoon? Yes, please. Tapas Q&A? We’ll take two. Alice also admitted to feeling a little nervous about what we’ll think of the film. Alice, sweetie, don’t even stress—we’re already obsessed.

Surprises Galore

If you’re not already melting from excitement, hold on, because Alice has more. Back in August, Oseman revealed that Heartstopper Forever will include “quite a few surprises,” and we’ve never been more ready. During the Edinburgh International Book Festival, Alice hinted at some juicy deets: “I’ve talked a little bit earlier about how it’s been very difficult to implement the events of the novella in Volume Six. Well, in the film, I have found a different way to approach this problem, and so there is a point in the movie where we slightly diverge from the events of Volume Six, and it takes a slightly different path to get to the ending, which I find really fun and exciting.” Translation: Get ready for some emotional twists. (Our gay hearts can’t handle it!)

2026: The Year of Nick, Charlie, and ALL the Feels

While we’re dying for a release date, Alice made sure to remind us that Heartstopper Forever is still a work in progress—but don’t worry, 2026 is on the horizon. The official synopsis gives us life: “Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet.” And let’s be real—first loves are never easy. We’re about to see these two face some serious challenges, and you know we’ll be crying through every moment.

With director Wash Westmoreland (Still Alice and Colette) calling the shots and a whole squad of fab actors returning—William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, and more—Heartstopper Forever is going to be EVERYTHING. If you’re not ready for your heart to be stolen, broken, and put back together again, well, get ready. This is going to be a ride.

All Aboard the Heartstopper Train

So, buckle up, Heartstopper stans. 2026 is coming for us all, and it’s about to hit harder than a Heartstopper kiss in the rain. Get your tissues, get your snacks, and most importantly—get ready for a love story that’s going to take us all the way to the end.