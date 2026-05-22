Brolesque: Follies Turns the Male Fantasy Into a Queer Cabaret

There are two kinds of people in this world. People who casually hear the phrase “all-male queer burlesque cabaret with sailors and BDSM daddies” and continue on with their day, and people who immediately need tickets.

Personally, we’re a part of the second group.

BROLESQUE: FOLLIES is the latest New York nightlife obsession serving dance, striptease, live vocals, leather, rhinestones, and enough thigh exposure to make somebody’s situationship text “you up?” by intermission.

And honestly? Bless them for that. Confidence is key.

The all-male burlesque and cabaret collective has built its whole vibe around rethinking masculinity through a queer and gender-fluid lens, but thankfully the show never feels like it is trying to lecture you. It is way too busy unbuttoning shirts and thrusting dramatically under disco lights for that.

Masculinity, But Make It Fun

One of the best things about BROLESQUE is that it understands something a lot of people still do not: masculinity can be hot without being painfully serious.

The show takes classic male archetypes like sailors, businessmen, cowboys, and leather-clad dominants and turns them into playful exaggerated fantasy characters. Imagine if your teenage crushes, gay Tumblr, Broadway choreography, and a bottle of tequila all collided in one Midtown venue.

That is basically the energy here.

The cast includes Phill Von Awesome as the smooth-talking Classic Gentleman, Coco as a whip-carrying Cowboy, Felipe Ocampo as the BDSM Daddy, John Juan as the Sailor, and Christ Patterson Rosso as the Businessman. Everybody commits fully to the fantasy, which is important when your performance involves both emotional eye contact and eventually stripping into a thong.

And yes, there are reveals.

Many reveals.

At one point you may think, “Surely this outfit is staying on.” It is not.

The Costumes Deserve Their Own Standing Ovation

BROLESQUE understands the power of anticipation. A tailored jacket suddenly becomes lingerie. Leather harnesses appear out of nowhere. Pants disappear with alarming speed. The costumes are campy, sexy, and just self-aware enough to avoid feeling cringe.

There is also something hilariously delightful about watching hypermasculine archetypes become increasingly queer throughout the night. The Cowboy starts off rugged and ends up looking like he is two seconds away from headlining Fire Island Pride.

Growth.

The BDSM Daddy character alone probably deserves his own fan club at this point.

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It’s Sexy, But Also Very Funny

That is probably what makes the show work so well. BROLESQUE is sexy, sure, but it also understands comedy. The performances lean into humor instead of pretending everyone is too cool to enjoy themselves.

The soundtrack alone tells you exactly what kind of night this is. If your idea of fun involves dramatic body rolls to disco music while somebody in leather gloves stares into the crowd, congratulations, you have found your people.

And unlike a lot of nightlife performances that can sometimes feel emotionally detached, BROLESQUE actually feels warm. Flirty, chaotic, slightly horny, but warm.

More Than Just a Strip Show

Underneath all the abs and choreography, there is also something surprisingly freeing about the show’s approach to masculinity. These performers are allowed to be sensual, theatrical, dominant, feminine, funny, soft, and over-the-top all at once.

That fluidity is what makes BROLESQUE feel very queer in the best possible way.

Nobody is trying to fit into one rigid idea of what men are “supposed” to look like. The performers get to be expressive and ridiculous and sexy simultaneously.

Honestly, more people should try it.

BROLESQUE: FOLLIES runs Thursdays at Balcon Salon in Midtown Manhattan, and whether you go for the choreography, the camp, the leather, or simply to admire several beautiful men aggressively committing to a fantasy, you will probably leave understanding why people keep talking about it.

Also, fair warning: after seeing this show, regular nightlife may suddenly feel deeply underdressed.