Trouble To Truthful: Kyle Motsinger Plans To ‘TAKE IT BACK’

Singer/songwriter Kyle Motsinger invites you to accompany him on his journey from self-doubt to confidence while navigating dark and troubled times via his new album, Take It Back.

“After my second album debuted in 2020, I felt a little lost,” Kyle shares in a press statement. “I spent a lot of time and money making music, and I was struggling to be heard. I decided to write about all my frustrations with creating art in a post-pandemic world.”

Although the new collection is about his personal experiences, he feels the themes are universal to listeners.

“No matter what you do in life, you can feel like you’re an imposter,” he adds. “I wanted to work out my insecurities through these songs, and I hope listening to them will help others vanquish their own demons and reclaim their power.”

In addition to two full-length albums, Far Away and Any Way I Want It To, Motsinger has also released several singles including “Dark Shadows,” based on the iconic 60s series and film by Tim Burton. The music video for the song starred Kathryn Leigh Scott (from the gothic series) and premiered to much acclaim at the Dark Shadows convention in Los Angeles.

Kyle Motsinger In Retro Mode

Instinct has covered Kyle’s music for years – from pensive and personal (“Parallel Universe“) to fun and folicsome (“Retro“).

BuzzMusic LA called Kyle an artist that “transcends the barriers of genre and style, showcasing versatility and undeniable talent.” In their review, they hailed his song “Bad Years” as a “masterpiece” that “defies categorization.”

Take it Back is available now on all digital platforms. CD & Vinyl also available here.