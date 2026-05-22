Child Solicitation Charges Against Former Conversion Therapy Leader

Child exploitation allegations involving a former conversion therapy leader are drawing national attention after Alan Chambers was arrested in Florida following an undercover investigation involving someone he allegedly believed was a teenage boy.

According to court documents reviewed by The Advocate, Chambers was taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department and charged with solicitation of a minor through electronic communication, transmitting harmful material to a minor, and unlawful use of a communication device.

The case has quickly become a major story within LGBTQ circles because Chambers spent years as one of the most recognizable names of the ex-gay movement in the United States through his leadership of Exodus International.

For decades, the organization promoted conversion therapy, the widely condemned belief that LGBTQ people could alter or suppress their sexual orientation through religious counseling and other interventions. Mental health experts and medical organizations have repeatedly warned that such practices can cause long-term psychological harm, especially to LGBTQ youth.

Investigators Say Contact Began on Snapchat

According to investigative records obtained by Channel 9 Orlando News, detectives created an undercover Snapchat profile posing as a 14-year-old boy living in Orlando as part of an online child exploitation operation.

Authorities allege Chambers, using the name “John David,” initiated contact through Snapchat before later moving conversations to Telegram and text messaging platforms.

Police claim the communication continued over several months.

Investigators further allege that Chambers attempted to arrange an in-person meeting in April with the individual he believed was a teenager. Detectives stated that after allegedly saying he could not make it after being pulled over, Chambers instead suggested the supposed minor take a rideshare service to his office.

According to law enforcement officials, investigators later connected the phone number, Snapchat account, and Telegram profile linked to “John David” back to Chambers.

😡Former Pastor of Orlando Church Claimed to “Cure Gay” was arrested in an online sting for allegedly soliciting a teen boy for sex😡

Alan Chambers, the former president of Exodus International, an organization that promoted conversion therapies to LGBTQ individuals, has been… pic.twitter.com/UCDD29KjNF — American Crime Stories (@AmericanCrime01) May 20, 2026

Police said that during questioning, Chambers admitted he had been communicating online with someone he believed to be 14 years old, though investigators stated he declined to answer additional questions afterward.

The charges remain allegations at this stage, and the investigation is ongoing.

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Chambers Once Publicly Rejected Conversion Therapy

The arrest marks a dramatic and troubling development for someone who once occupied a central role in evangelical anti-LGBTQ activism before later publicly distancing himself from the movement.

As president of Exodus International, Chambers frequently appeared at conferences, interviews, and religious gatherings promoting the idea that queerness could be overcome through faith-based programs. In 2012, however, Chambers publicly reversed course.

He acknowledged that conversion therapy had failed many people and apologized for his role in promoting the practice. At the time, his comments were widely viewed as a significant moment in the national conversation surrounding LGBTQ rights and religious advocacy.

The latest allegations have now renewed scrutiny over his public legacy and past influence within anti-LGBTQ religious spaces.

Separate Child Related Arrest Involving Former GOP Leader

In another unrelated case involving allegations connected to minors, a former Republican county party leader in Colorado was also arrested last week.

According to Colorado Politics, Hunter Rivera, the former chair of the Weld County Republican Party, resigned shortly after being taken into custody after the party publicly called for his resignation calling the charges “sickening.”

Authorities accuse Rivera of attempting to arrange sexual activity with someone he believed was a child during an undercover operation conducted by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators allege officers posed online as minors offering sexual services before communicating with Rivera.

Rivera now faces multiple charges, including soliciting a child prostitute, internet luring of a child, attempted sexual assault on a child, and arranging prostitution involving a minor through cybercrime activity.

LGBTQ Advocates Continue Raising Concerns

The allegations involving Chambers have also reignited discussions among LGBTQ advocates about the lasting damage caused by conversion therapy rhetoric and anti-LGBTQ political messaging.

Organizations including the American Psychological Association and the American Medical Association have repeatedly condemned conversion therapy practices, warning that they can contribute to depression, anxiety, trauma, and suicidal ideation among LGBTQ youth.

While both criminal cases remain ongoing and neither Chambers nor Rivera has been convicted, the arrests have once again sparked broader conversations about accountability, public hypocrisy, and the long-term impact of harmful narratives surrounding LGBTQ people.