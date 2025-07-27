Bryan Boggiano’s Forecast Is the Gay Weather Moment We Deserve

If your local weather forecast doesn’t include the phrase “We’ll kiki more after the break,” you may want to reconsider your zip code.

WDHN meteorologist Bryan Boggiano just turned a routine downpour warning into a legendary moment of queer joy — and the internet is soaking it up. In a now-viral video, Bryan looks directly into the camera and serves this instant-classic line with the kind of deadpan drama that could rival any drag queen in a Weather Channel fantasy challenge:

“Guuuurl, downpours are coming, girl, and they’re about to rain the house down, boots. Rain boots, that is. You’re gonna need them. We’ll kiki more after the break.”

Let’s be honest: this isn’t just meteorology — it’s meteorolo-queen. And for viewers used to dry, suit-and-tie forecasts, Bryan’s cheeky delivery felt like a sudden beam of sunlight breaking through a cloud of broadcast blah. He’s not just predicting weather — he’s predicting vibes.

The comments section quickly became its own celebration of Bryan’s brilliance:

“He’s my local weather girl. We adore him!”

“This senior citizen’s heart would have swelled with pride knowing that this is a thing now 🔥🌈”

“She’s serving Midwestern polite queen.”

“I’d watch the weather just for him.”

And truly, same.

But behind the viral fabulousness is a seasoned meteorologist with serious storm-chasing cred. Bryan hails from Coral Springs, Florida, where his love for weather began after the intense 2004 hurricane season. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Florida, where he cut his forecasting teeth with UF Weather and GHQ radio, covering events like hurricanes Irma and Michael.

He later sharpened his skills in municipal reporting and global issue writing before diving fully into meteorology. Bryan earned a master’s degree in geosciences from Florida International University, with a focus on atmospheric sciences, and even trained with the National Weather Service. Now stationed in Dothan, Alabama with WDHN (and previously filling in at WMBB in Panama City), he tackles everything from tornadoes and heat waves to tropical storms and — apparently — the gay cultural drought on local news.

And he does it all while enrolled in Mississippi State’s broadcast meteorology program. Because why just slay when you can slay with a certificate?

In a world of stiff forecasts and even stiffer suits, Bryan Boggiano is exactly what we didn’t know we needed: a fully qualified, fully fabulous forecaster who can switch from “high-pressure system” to “high femme energy” in the same breath.

Bryan’s report wasn’t just fun — it was affirming. It reminded us that queerness can thrive anywhere — even in the middle of Alabama, even on the nightly news, even in a forecast that starts with “Guuuurl.”

Rain or shine, this is your sign to check your local listings. Because if Bryan’s on the screen, you’re in for a forecast that slaps — and probably vogues, too.

Sources: WDHN and LinkedIn