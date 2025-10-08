BTS Jimin Breaks Paris Fashion Week: Shirtless and Blonde

If Paris Fashion Week needed a reminder that BTS’s Jimin is the undisputed king of style (and, let’s be real, he always has been), it got one. In a moment that caused a collective fan meltdown across the globe, Jimin made his grand return to the front row at the Dior 2026 Women’s Spring/Summer show—and let’s just say, the man didn’t leave much to the imagination.

Leaning into the “Chapter 2” era of BTS, Jimin stunned in an open blazer, leaving his toned torso on full display. He looked like a walking ad for every skin-care regimen ever created and also a warm invitation to immediately head to Paris for a fashion show we’d all kill to attend.

Fans, of course, lost it as he entered the venue. Picture this: a sea of phones frantically snapping photos, a few screams, a couple of fainting spells, and, of course, the obligatory “Prince Jimin” hashtag trending on social media. For someone who just returned from serving in the South Korean military a few months ago, Jimin’s reappearance was nothing short of jaw-dropping. Blonde hair? Check. Chic leather trousers? Check. And no shirt? Absolutely.

Herald the Return of Jimin: Shirtless, Blonde, and Unstoppable

The 2026 Dior show was already a star-studded affair—after all, it was Jonathan Anderson’s debut womenswear collection for the brand—but let’s be honest, none of the other famous faces truly had a chance. All eyes were on Jimin. His outfit? A black dinner jacket, trousers that were wide enough to house an entire camping trip, and—wait for it—no shirt.

Sure, Paris was cold, wet, and, frankly, kind of miserable that day, but that didn’t stop Jimin from channeling an inner heatwave. He managed to turn the soggy French capital into a hot mess (of admiration, obviously), radiating with confidence and rocking a peroxide-blonde look that made even the fashion gods pause. A far cry from the buzz cut he wore just a few months ago while wrapping up his military service, Jimin was back in full, jaw-dropping glory.

Now, of course, his Dior appearance wasn’t entirely shocking. The guy’s been an ambassador for the iconic brand since 2023, starring in campaigns and popping up at various shows. But this was his first major Fashion Week appearance post-enlistment, and well, the internet kind of… broke.

Pop Core summed it up perfectly, declaring, “Jimin looks even more breathtaking in black at the Dior Show than ever before, leaving fans more mesmerized, more breathless, and more obsessed with his perfection than they thought possible.” Because, yes, how could anyone not be completely captivated by this flawless human in a perfectly tailored suit—and no shirt, of course?

And if you needed a little extra confirmation that Jimin was absolutely the moment of the show, About Music didn’t waste any time, calling him a “daydream.” Honestly, we can’t argue with that.

By the end of the night, Jimin was the most-mentioned artist on X (formerly Twitter), which, if you’ve been paying attention, is honestly no surprise. The man has the power to trend just by existing. No shirt, no problem.

What’s Next for Jimin?

The best part? This is just the beginning. BTS is gearing up for their long-awaited comeback in early 2026, marking their first full-group performance since 2022. If Jimin can break the internet with a shirtless appearance, imagine what’s going to happen when all seven members show up at once. The world might very well implode. Honestly, we’re not sure we’re ready for that level of iconic.

So, until then, we’ll be here waiting—still trying to recover from the hot mess that was Jimin’s Paris Fashion Week debut. And let’s be real, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Source: GQ