BTS’s V Left a Lipstick Trail at a Gay Bar — And the Gays Followed It

By now, if you still think BTS doesn’t dabble in disrupting norms, you must be living under a heteronormative rock. And once again, it’s V (Kim Taehyung, if we’re getting government about it) who’s casually stirring the rainbow pot — this time with nothing more than a mirror, a kiss mark, and an appearance that had queer fans clutching their pearls and their pride flags.

A Kiss Mark Heard Around the Timeline

Back in April 2024, while V was serving in the military (and still managing to break the internet, because talent knows no service break), he uploaded a series of photos to Instagram. One, in particular, had ARMYs blinking twice: a sultry shot of him standing in front of a mirror, adorned with a perfect lipstick kiss.

At the time, it was just another aesthetic Taehyung-ism. But the gays? Oh, we remember things. We archive things. And we noticed something.

A Mirror to the Scene

Flash forward to September 2025, and V stepped out — in full art-world chic — at the Frieze Seoul Paradise Art event. Paparazzi and fans alike snapped shots, but one photo stood out: V posing with Mini Han, his friend and the owner of one of Itaewon’s most popular gay bars.

Netizens, always one step ahead in K-pop detective work, put two and two together. That mirror photo from 2024? It wasn’t just a chic backdrop. It was the mirror from Mini Han’s bar — known for the iconic lipstick kiss mark.

Cue the digital confetti and a thousand queer group chats lighting up with variations of “I KNEW IT.”

Allies in Aesthetic (and Spirit)

While parts of Korea continue to wrestle with traditional views on sexuality, BTS have long been soft-spoken but clear allies of the LGBTQ+ community. V, in particular, has always had an aura of ease — not just with his own style and sensuality, but in the spaces he chooses to occupy.

Let’s be clear: this isn’t about “outing” or forcing narratives. It’s about joyfully acknowledging when an artist stands shoulder-to-shoulder with queer spaces — literally and figuratively.

And let’s also not pretend this is just a story about where a photo was taken. It’s a story about the comfort, the community, and the quiet affirmation that someone as global as V can step into queer spaces, leave a kiss behind, and not feel the need to explain it.

The Takeaway? Iconic Behavior.

No statement. No clarifications. No performance. Just V being V — effortlessly cool, deeply loved, and, whether knowingly or not, a beacon to fans who don’t often see their spaces reflected in K-pop’s glittering galaxy.

“Gay club?” Yes. And thank you for asking.