Buck Gets Sweaty in 9-1-1’s Bisexual Steamy Love Scenes

If you’re a 9-1-1 fan, you were probably in need of a cold shower after watching that steamy hookup scene with Buck—played by Oliver Stark—when he got tangled up in a bisexual love triangle. The scene had Buck bringing home both a man and a woman, and let’s just say, we were all sweating more than the firehouse crew on a hot day. But while we were all fanning ourselves, Stark was over there having a real awkward moment. Why? Because his on-screen lovers, Dean Geyer and Jillian Murray, just happen to be a real-life married couple. Yep, that’s right: Buck got caught up in a real-life love triangle while pretending to kiss a couple who were too hot for primetime.

Advertisement

RELATED: Buck and Eddie’s Chemistry Explodes in 9-1-1 Season 9

In an interview with Deadline, Stark opened up about the unique challenge of filming those intimate scenes. “It made it a little awkward, I can’t lie,” he confessed. “And it didn’t feel awkward until we were shooting the intimate scenes, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s your real-life husband right there,’ or, ‘oh, that’s your real-life wife right there.’” We’re sure that was a moment for him.

Buck’s Love Triangle: Awkward? Maybe. Sexy? Absolutely.

But don’t get it twisted—just because Stark was having a “this is a bit too real” moment doesn’t mean the chemistry wasn’t on fire. Stark joked that he could’ve used a little coaching from the couple to ease the tension. “They were so great and coaching each other, like, ‘Do this a little bit more, arch a little bit more,’” Stark laughed. “I was like, ‘Wow, I wish I had that—somebody to coach me through this.’” Buck may have had the awkward on-set experience, but he still made it look easy, and the fans were all in.

Advertisement

The scene had Twitter buzzing like crazy, and fans were left gushing over the bisexual representation. There were thirsty comments, lots of “YES, BUCK!” and seriously, who could blame them? This was the kind of storyline we’ve been waiting for.

Beyond the Sheets: Buck’s Bisexual Visibility

While we’re all still thinking about those steamy hookups, let’s not forget why this storyline is so important. Buck’s bisexuality has been a defining part of his character arc since he came out in season seven, when he shared a passionate kiss with fellow firefighter Tommy Kinard (played by Lou Ferrigno Jr.). Since then, Stark has been a loud and proud advocate for bisexual visibility, both on-screen and in real life.

RELATED: Oliver Stark Turns Up the Heat with His Bisexual Storyline on 9-1-1

Advertisement

Speaking on Bi Visibility Day in September 2025, Stark expressed how proud he is to portray Buck’s journey. “One of my biggest joys of playing Buck over the past eight or nine seasons is getting to tell the story of him discovering his bisexuality,” Stark said. “I truly hope we’ve offered some kind of positive representation. I’m really proud to be part of this storyline.”

So while filming may have been awkward for Stark, it’s clear that the bisexual community is grateful for the representation. More sexy scenes? Yes, please. More visibility? Absolutely. We’re all here for it.