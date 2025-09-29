Oliver Stark Turns Up the Heat with His Bisexual Storyline on 9-1-1

The fire’s hot, the stakes are high, and Oliver Stark is lighting up screens as Buck on 9-1-1. But this season, he’s not just battling flames—he’s tackling bisexuality stigma. Buck’s got a new mission: break down the walls of the closet, one sizzle at a time.

In case you missed it, Stark’s been playing firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley since 2018, and we’ve all been lowkey in love with him. But in season seven, he gave us something we didn’t expect: a queer storyline. That’s right. Buck kissed another firefighter, Tommy Kinard (played by Lou Ferrigno Jr.), and we all collectively screamed, “Finally! A bisexual man on mainstream TV!”

Now, Buck’s bisexuality is getting even more screen time in season nine, which drops October 16, 2025. And yes, we’re all for it. Stark, in a recent Instagram story for Bisexual Day of Visibility (September 23), shared: “One of my biggest joys of playing Buck is getting to tell the story of him discovering his bisexuality.” He’s proud of the journey, and honestly? So are we.

But here’s the real tea: Stark is not just happy about representing bisexuality; he’s out to change the conversation. During Bisexual Day of Visibility, he took to Instagram to say, “I know there are a lot of people who think bisexual men are just too scared to come out as gay… and obviously that’s not the case.” Oh, you bet we heard you loud and clear, Oliver. It’s about time someone on TV took that nonsense and set it on fire—preferably in an episode full of explosions.

nobody lives bisexuals more than oliver stark pic.twitter.com/jIVJCoqVdR — nicky #ravimains9 (@buckleyofthe118) September 23, 2025

Stark’s also excited to dive deeper into Buck’s journey, and we’re here for it. “I’m excited to delve deeper and deeper into it. It’s just such an honor to be a part of telling this story,” he said, and honestly? He should be. We’ve got a bisexual firefighter with a heart of gold, ready to show the world that bisexual men don’t have to follow the “gay or straight” script.

So, get ready, because Buck’s bisexuality isn’t just a plotline—it’s a movement. And Stark’s got the fire (pun intended) to burn down the stigma.

Buck’s got the hose, and he’s putting out misconceptions, one hot kiss at a time.