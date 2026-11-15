Buff In Blue + Chill Cabin Life + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published Nov 15, 2026

google preferred source badge dark

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Jack Gentry, who looked buff in blue:

Jack Gentry looked buff in blue

Elliott Brady was enjoying chill cabin life:

elliott

Kelechi did a progress check:

Kelechi

Cody Campbell served up stache goals:

Cody

Sterling Walker dressed up for Palm Springs Pride:

Strling

Robbie Williams flexed backstage in Australia:

robbie

Anthony Bowens looked lean and mean on leg day:

Bowens

Evan Arbour wore beige:

Evan

Cover guy Kevin Davis took a minute to look back:

KevinD

Morgan Figge found a few bars at the Magic Kingdom:

Morgan

Thai did the EDC thing in Orlando:

thai

Leave a Comment