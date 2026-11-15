Buff In Blue + Chill Cabin Life + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Jack Gentry, who looked buff in blue:
Elliott Brady was enjoying chill cabin life:
Kelechi did a progress check:
Cody Campbell served up stache goals:
Sterling Walker dressed up for Palm Springs Pride:
Robbie Williams flexed backstage in Australia:
Anthony Bowens looked lean and mean on leg day:
Evan Arbour wore beige:
Cover guy Kevin Davis took a minute to look back:
Morgan Figge found a few bars at the Magic Kingdom:
Thai did the EDC thing in Orlando: