Buff In Blue + Chill Cabin Life + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Jack Gentry, who looked buff in blue:

Elliott Brady was enjoying chill cabin life:

Kelechi did a progress check:

Cody Campbell served up stache goals:

Sterling Walker dressed up for Palm Springs Pride:

Robbie Williams flexed backstage in Australia:

Anthony Bowens looked lean and mean on leg day:

Evan Arbour wore beige:

Cover guy Kevin Davis took a minute to look back:

Morgan Figge found a few bars at the Magic Kingdom:

Thai did the EDC thing in Orlando: