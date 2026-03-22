Buff Work Bunny + Sunday Chores + More Eye Candy

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week beginning with Rodiney Santiago, who took time to clear his mind.
Bad Bunny + Buff Work Bunny + Sunday Chores
Superstar Bad Bunny checked in from Tokyo:
Chase Carlson is one buff work bunny:
Dhanush got his Sunday chores done:
Chris Salvatore is working on his base tan:
Tyler James served up a serious sunset:
Roberto Portales had no plans:
Chef Ronnie Woo is back after a brief vacay from Insta:
Going All Out + Perfect In Pink +Taking A Hike
Sterling Walker went all out:
Nathan looked perfect in pink:
Olympian Tom Daley took a hike:
Kevin Davis popped his pride in orange:
Elliott Norris took in his first Elevation Gay Ski weekend at Mammoth: