Buff Work Bunny + Sunday Chores + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published Mar 22, 2026

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Updated Mar 22, 2026

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Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week beginning with Rodiney Santiago, who took time to clear his mind.

Bad Bunny + Buff Work Bunny + Sunday Chores

Superstar Bad Bunny checked in from Tokyo:

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Chase Carlson is one buff work bunny:

Chase is one buff work bunny

Dhanush got his Sunday chores done:

dhanush

Chris Salvatore is working on his base tan:

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Tyler James served up a serious sunset:

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Roberto Portales had no plans:

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Chef Ronnie Woo is back after a brief vacay from Insta:

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Going All Out + Perfect In Pink +Taking A Hike

Sterling Walker went all out:

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Nathan looked perfect in pink:

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Olympian Tom Daley took a hike:

tomD

Kevin Davis popped his pride in orange:

kevinD

Elliott Norris took in his first Elevation Gay Ski weekend at Mammoth:

elliott

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