Buff Work Bunny + Sunday Chores + More Eye Candy

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week beginning with Rodiney Santiago, who took time to clear his mind.

Bad Bunny + Buff Work Bunny + Sunday Chores

Superstar Bad Bunny checked in from Tokyo:

Chase Carlson is one buff work bunny:

Dhanush got his Sunday chores done:

Chris Salvatore is working on his base tan:

Tyler James served up a serious sunset:

Roberto Portales had no plans:

Chef Ronnie Woo is back after a brief vacay from Insta:

Going All Out + Perfect In Pink +Taking A Hike

Sterling Walker went all out:

Nathan looked perfect in pink:

Olympian Tom Daley took a hike:

Kevin Davis popped his pride in orange:

Elliott Norris took in his first Elevation Gay Ski weekend at Mammoth: