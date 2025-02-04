Buffy the Vampire Slayer to Hunt the Undead Again in 2026

The news we’ve all been waiting for finally broke on Monday night. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is returning with a reboot series!

I mean this with the utmost sincerity: this is one of the best days of my life. Buffy the Vampire Slayer absolutely helped “raise me” and an entire generation of kids looking for a safe place to express themselves.

Advertisement

Rumors of a reboot have persisted since 2018 when a sequel series was announced to be in development. However, bombshell reports of Joss Whedon’s abuse to his cast/crew sidelined the series because, frankly, no one wanted to work with him after that.

The rumors kicked off again in 2024 when Dolly Parton (yes, thee Dolly Parton) stated in an interview that she was still trying to get the revival off the ground. Parton was a silent executive producer on the original series which ran from 1997 to 2003.

Before Willow, Larry Was the Gay Representation on ‘Buffy’ – Instinct Magazine

Advertisement

Fast forward to today and it was announced by Deadline and numerous other sources that a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot was officially in development once again. Not only is Sarah Michelle Gellar in talks to return as the title character, but it’s being stated that the reboot already has a home on Hulu should the pilot test well.

It makes sense that Sarah Michelle Gellar would return, considering she finally reversed her position on the matter and said she’d come back to hunt some vampires during a press junket for Dexter: Original Sin in December.

Chloe Zhao (director of Marvel’s Eternals) is tapped to direct the pilot based on the script by Nora & Lilla Zuckerman (from Agents of Shield). Gellar, Zhao and The Zuckerman’s will executive producer the reboot alongside Dolly Parton and other original producers including Gail Berman, Franz Kuzui and Kaz Kuzui.

Advertisement

As of this writing, Joss Whedon is not connected to the sequel series in any form.

Also, no word yet if any original cast members aside from Gellar are returning to the collaboration by 20th Television and Disney.

Do you remember Buffy the Vampire Slayer?

Advertisement

Having originally premiered as a movie in 1992 (and starring Kristy Swanson), Buffy the Vampire Slayer follows a high school cheerleader who finds herself as the next in line to hunt vampires, demons and the forces of darkness. She’s aided in her journey by her Watcher, lovers, friends and enemies who need her for an advantage.

It’s going to be crazy to see how everyone involves handles the “monster of the week” theme, especially because cultural themes and opinions have changed in the last few decades. Some still remain, however, including cyberstalking, abusive partners, drugs and other dark themes.

Advertisement

Plus, technology on film/television sets have also evolved over time. I can’t wait to see what kick ass adventures Buffy can get into now that thematics can be even more grand scale.

And it was already a safe haven for LGBT youth back in the day. So, hopefully they incorporate more of that in the reboot.

Are you excited for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series? What do you want to see? What does this series mean to you? Comment and let me know!

Source: Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter