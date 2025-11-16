Buttigieg Claps Back at Trump’s Air Traffic Rant

In the latest episode of Trump Says Things That (Allegedly) Aren’t True, former President Donald Trump took aim at Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Truth Social, ranting about air traffic controllers and throwing around wild accusations.

Trump claimed that “all air traffic controllers must get back to work NOW!” and threatened that anyone who didn’t would lose pay. He even promised $10,000 bonuses to those who stayed on duty without pay and accused the Biden administration — and by extension, Pete’s department — of “wasting billions” fixing old aviation systems. There’s just one tiny problem: none of that actually happened.

Buttigieg Calls Out Trump’s False Claims

The former transportation secretary, never one to let misinformation take off, clapped back in signature style — calm, clever, and cutting. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said Trump “wouldn’t last five minutes as an air traffic controller,” then reminded everyone that after everything controllers have been through, Trump had “no business shitting on them now.” Later, he doubled down with a perfectly deadpan video reply: “Other than mostly pronouncing my name right, everything he said was wrong.” He called Trump’s post “false and confusing,” adding, “He just made a bunch of stuff up about air traffic control.”

Buttigieg Sets the Record Straight

Pete didn’t just defend himself — he defended the people keeping the skies safe. He reminded everyone that when the Biden administration took office, the air traffic control system was in chaos, with years of underfunding and staff shortages left over from the previous administration. Since then, his department has worked to modernize the system, upgrade communication tools, and hire new staff. Ironically, the same improvements Trump’s now bragging about were started under Pete’s leadership.

“We improved it, including launching a long-term communications fix that is still under way — the same one he’s now passing off as his idea,” Buttigieg clarified.

He also emphasized that air traffic controllers are currently working without pay through the shutdown, calling it “disgraceful” to attack them for doing their jobs.

Buttigieg Defends the Real Heroes — the Air Traffic Controllers

Meanwhile, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association confirmed that nearly all controllers have continued working unpaid through the government shutdown — many clocking six-day weeks and ten-hour shifts just to keep flights running safely.

The President wouldn’t last five minutes as an air traffic controller, and after everything they’ve been through – and the way this administration has treated them from Day One – he has no business shitting on them now. https://t.co/JLi1J26dSC — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 10, 2025

These are the same people Trump scolded from behind his phone screen. Buttigieg, however, stayed focused on facts and compassion, pointing out that the rant was likely a political distraction from recent bad headlines for Republicans.

“Why would the president be picking a fight with air traffic controllers today of all days?” Buttigieg asked. “Probably to change the subject from how he and Republicans are raising your health insurance premiums.”

Buttigieg Keeps It Classy — and a Little Bit Shady

This isn’t the first time Buttigieg has gracefully roasted Trump. His ability to blend intellect with just the right amount of bite has become part of his charm — and a reason the LGBTQ+ community continues to stan him. Even when Trump mocked his name during a speech, Pete responded with a smile and a subtle eye-roll that said, “I’ve handled tougher interviews on Fox News.” For a man constantly under political fire, he manages to make being composed look downright stylish. It’s giving “political daddy energy,” and the internet agrees.

Buttigieg Wins the Internet (Again)

Social media quickly turned Buttigieg’s reply into a meme-worthy moment. Tweets flooded in: “Pete 1, Trump 0,” “Secretary of Sass,” and “He did that without breaking a sweat.” For queer audiences, Buttigieg’s poise and quiet confidence feel personal — a reminder that you can shut down ignorance without losing your cool. As one user wrote, “He’s giving silent assassin energy and I love it.” In the end, Trump may have been trying to score points with his followers, but Buttigieg walked away with something better: dignity, applause, and the last word.