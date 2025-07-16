Can’t Stop Staring: Tom Daley’s New Swimwear is Making Us All Thirsty

Olympic champion Tom Daley has officially made waves, but not in the usual diving pool. This time, it’s in a very different kind of water: fashion. Daley has partnered with Adidas for a brand new swimwear collection, and based on the internet’s reaction, it’s already making more ripples than a bellyflop competition.

For those unfamiliar, Daley isn’t just a 5-time Olympic medalist, he’s also become a prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community since coming out in 2013 and marrying screenwriter Dustin Lance-Black in 2017. Daley’s public journey has been one of authenticity, and now he’s channeling that same energy into his latest collaboration with the sportswear giant.

Advertisement

RELATED: Tom Daley Faced Career Threats for Coming Out — He Jumped Anyway

Unveiled this week on Instagram, the Adidas x Tom Daley collection immediately grabbed attention—and not just because of the cut of the swim trunks. In the photos, Daley’s signature toned physique is front and center, showing off a pair of retro-inspired swim trunks that look like they belong on the cover of a 90s beach catalog. But let’s be honest: the only thing more eye-catching than the design is the man in them.

Advertisement

In one photo, Daley’s standing under a shower, water cascading around him while he confidently rocks the trunks. It’s not just the swimwear itself; it’s Daley’s playful yet assured pose that says, “I know I look good.” With the pastel pattern and snug fit, these trunks are far more than just functional—they’re designed to make a statement.

The next shot takes things up a notch. Mid-dive in a pool, Daley embodies the perfect blend of athlete and model. The trunks, hugging his form, seem to almost be part of the action, the colors a blur against the water. This image perfectly captures why Daley is the ideal person to design these trunks—he’s not just wearing them; he’s living them. From poolside to the diving board, these trunks are made for both style and performance.

Advertisement

Last but not the least, one photo takes a slightly different tone. He’s perched on the edge of the pool, gazing contemplatively away. The relaxed vibe lets the trunks speak for themselves, hugging his physique just enough to highlight the design without overwhelming the moment. The cool mix of blues and pinks in the fabric gives off a playful, stylish energy that perfectly matches Daley’s own laid-back charm.

Adidas, who shared the announcement on their Instagram, captioned the post: “Serving dives and swimwear! Introducing the new Adidas x @tomdaley swim collection.” This perfect blend of playful confidence and style made sure fans—especially those of the queer community—tuned in.

RELATED: Tom Daley Is Knitting the Life They Said He Couldn’t Have

Advertisement

The trunks, retailing at £30 on Adidas’ website, come in two colorways and promise a snug, retro fit. And the reviews? So far, so stellar. One buyer wrote, “Nice material… good fit. Nice design. I like the idea that these were by a ‘guest designer’ and who better to design trunks… than Tom.” No kidding! Who better than a world-class diver to create the ultimate trunks for anyone looking to make a splash, whether in a pool or on Instagram?

But of course, Daley’s collaboration isn’t just about looking hot in the summer heat. His involvement in creating these trunks symbolizes much more. He’s consistently used his platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, body positivity, and inclusivity. This swimwear range, while undeniably stylish, also feels like a reflection of his personal growth and willingness to step into the spotlight, unapologetically.

And let’s face it, this launch might just be the most fashionable dive into queer visibility we’ve seen in a while. With his vibrant personality and a dash of retro flair, Daley’s swimwear range isn’t just about looking good in the pool—it’s about feeling good in your skin, too.

Advertisement

If you’re thinking of grabbing a pair (or two), just know this: Daley’s dive into fashion is more than a passing trend. It’s a statement, served with a wink, a smile, and a whole lot of style. Because when you’ve been as consistent in your dive game as Daley, a splash of confidence is always in fashion.

So go ahead—make your own splash this summer. Just remember to bring a lot of confidence (and maybe a little bit of Daley’s style) with you to the pool.