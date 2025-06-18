Tom Daley Is Knitting the Life They Said He Couldn’t Have

In a recent interview with Flaunt Magazine for their Issue 199: Fleeting Twilight, Tom Daley reflected on the surreal whirlwind of fame, sports, and self-discovery that consumed his teenage years. It was honest, a little bit dreamy, and—true to form—unapologetically his own.

The digital cover and accompanying editorial showcase Daley in standout looks from the Ben Sherman Spring/Summer 2025 Collection. Styled in soft tailoring and expressive silhouettes, the shoot presents a more personal and introspective side of Tom—no podium, no diving board, just a man who’s evolved from Olympic icon into something richer: a cultural force.

The editorial captures all sides of Daley—his gold-medal achievements, his advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, his love of knitting and design, and his latest introspective venture: a forthcoming documentary that reflects on life during and after his athlete career.

When Tom Daley came out in 2013, there was no glossy magazine exclusive, no prime-time tearjerker, no paparazzi-fueled scandal. Instead, the British Olympian, then one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet, did something remarkably unglamorous: he sat in front of a webcam and told the truth.

“That’s exactly why I came out on YouTube, and continue to share on YouTube,” he explains. “It was my way of being able to share exactly what I wanted to say and how I wanted to say it, without any follow-up questions and no one twisting my words.”

For queer people who grew up navigating coded language, whispered crushes, and survival tactics, Daley’s simplicity felt radical. This wasn’t a PR move—it was a reclamation. Of voice, of narrative, of self.

It wasn’t easy. “My team at the time wasn’t exactly happy about me coming out at all,” he admits. “But then I got to a point where I was like, ‘I don’t ever want to seem ashamed of who I am.’”

And he wasn’t. Not then, not now.

Growing up in the spotlight—Olympic medals, tabloid attention, the relentless glare of national pride—Daley had already been trained to perfect every angle of his public image. But behind that polish was a teenager carrying a question that every queer person knows too well: How do I hide the biggest part of myself and still survive this?

“I always felt this pressure to overachieve, to hide or make up for things that were wrong with me,” Daley reflects. That kind of self-editing runs deep in queer youth, especially when you’re taught to perform for approval before you even know what you’re performing for.

But Daley didn’t just come out. He stayed out. And in doing so, he offered visibility without spectacle. No thirst trap confessionals, no tragic arcs—just a young man who wanted to love openly and knit peacefully (and maybe win an Olympic medal or four along the way).

From Queer Survival to Queer Joy—One Stitch at a Time

Yes, knit. And if you’re tempted to reduce it to a quirky little hobby, don’t. Daley’s passion for knitting and crochet blossomed during the Tokyo Olympics and soon turned into Made With Love, a full-blown brand now sold in Michaels and JOANN stores across the U.S.

“I got my yarn, a couple of needles, watched a few YouTube videos, and then before I knew it, and with a little bit of patience, I was completely obsessed. And I’ve been completely obsessed ever since.”

In queer culture, crafting has long been a quiet act of rebellion—a soft antidote to the hard edges of a world that doesn’t always welcome tenderness. Daley’s yarn addiction is more than therapeutic—it’s a kind of self-sovereignty. A chance to create warmth, literally, in a world that asked him to keep things cold and professional for so long.

The boy who once contorted his body in pursuit of perfection now finds meaning in imperfection: a dropped stitch, a wooly mess, a hand-knit hoodie. This evolution isn’t just cute; it’s profoundly human. And profoundly queer.

He’s even launching The Game of Wool, a knitting competition show styled after The Great British Bake Off, because of course he is. Where most retired athletes launch podcasts or sportswear, Tom Daley is handing you a pair of needles and saying: Let’s make something beautiful.

Tom Daley didn’t just come out. He grew out, stitched a life he could wrap around his husband and kids, and gave other queer people permission to do the same—quietly, artfully, proudly.

