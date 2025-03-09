Pecs In Progress + Casual Friday Attire + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Luke Evans facing down the jet lag.

Chris Bednarik dressed like the meeting was canceled (casual Friday attire?):

Jean Paolo Di Lorenzo is in progress:

When Ryan Walker hears the doorbell:

Jordan Torres changed his point of view:

Chris Olsen found his light:

Kevin Carnell found his winter rhythm (click to play):

Just a simple frock for Carnaval:

Ignacio loves the Rio sunsets:

Beau Demayo – proud cat daddy:

Shomari Francis worked it out on the go:

Dani Garrido gives good face:

Kevin Davis has a new roommate:

Chase Carlson pondered something about a 6’4″ 320 woodchuck chucking something:

Matthew Camp wants to help: