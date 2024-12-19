Do you remember when we used to wait for episodes of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy when it first aired on Bravo in 2003? The original Fab Five–Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, and Jai Rodriguez–were adored by the masses and unexpectedly found success in Reality TV land and everywhere else with their fashion, lifestyle, home, and sometimes even love, advice. The show had a grand total of 100 episodes across five seasons, and with the reboot being another fan favorite on streaming giant Netflix, it makes me wonder where the OG (original) Fab Five cast members are today.

Carson Kressley (‘Fashion Savant’)

Honestly, when I think of the OG Fan Five, Carson Kressley is actually the first person that comes to mind with his flamboyant and energetic approach to fashion, he was just so fun to watch! His fashion advice came at a time when “makeover TV” was at its height, which made viewers tune in to what he had to say.

After Queer Eye, has been pretty active as a contestant in shows like Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Big Brother, more recently in Celebrity Name That Tune, and early next year on Hollywood Squares on CBS. He’s also pretty active on Instagram (@carsonkressley) where he updates us on his recent appearances still dressed in the most fashionable outfits.

Ted Allen (Food and Wine Connoisseur)

The team’s calmer and more grounded food and wine expert Ted Allen brought in a mix of sophistication and approachability to the table–literally! He had a knack for teaching simple yet impressive culinary skills while his wine pairings added a touch of elegance to the show. With his calming presence and easy-to-follow advice, Ted made the kitchen feel like the heart of every transformation.

Post-Queer Eye, Ted continues to host Chopped on The Food Network since it first premiered in 2009. Unsurprisingly, he has also come out with cookbooks including The Food You Want to Eat and In My Kitchen.

Kyan Douglas (Grooming Guru)

Kyan was all about making people feel good inside and out. He had this calm, reassuring vibe that made everyone instantly comfortable, which was perfect for tackling personal care routines like skincare, hair, and grooming. But it wasn’t just about looking good—Kyan always found a way to show how these small acts of self-care could transform someone’s confidence. He made sure his makeovers weren’t just about appearances but about feeling like the best version of yourself.

Compared to the rest of the OG Fab Five, Kyan has kept a slightly lower profile on social media, but he does update fans on his Instagram from time-to-time, showing us that he’s still able to wave his luxe locks.

Thom Filicia (Interior Design Expert)

Thom was the master of turning drab spaces into dreamy, personality-filled homes. His vibrant energy and creative eye brought every room to life. Whether it was adding functional furniture or stylish accents, Thom made sure each space was as unique as its owner, with plenty of laughs along the way.

Thom took his design skills to the next level by starting his own interior design firm, where he continues to create stunning spaces. In 2018, he teamed up with former castmate Carson Kressley to co-host Get a Room with Carson & Thom, which is all about turning home design dreams into reality.

Jai Rodriguez (Culture Expert)

As the baby of the group, Jai brought youthful energy and emotional intelligence to the mix. He worked his magic by helping participants navigate relationships, social skills, and cultural awareness, making each transformation feel truly holistic. Jai’s heart-to-heart moments were often the most touching, proving that true style comes from within.

The ‘Culture Expert’ found his calling outside of the Queer Eye limelight with his latest show The Big Gay Cabaret and as an actor on many shows like The Rookie, Dollface, The Resident, Grey’s Anatomy, Grace and Frankie, and so much more!

In even more nostalgic news, the OG Fab Five actually had a reunion show in December with a repeat on February 22, 2025. Go check that out if you want to see their make-overs and quirky antics live and in real-time!