“Everyone deserves to feel good about themselves,” Antoni Porowski passionately declares in the trailer for Queer Eye Season 9.

The Fab Five is heading to the dazzling city of Las Vegas in the upcoming season of Queer Eye, bringing their signature life-changing makeovers to Sin City’s diverse set of heroes. This season turns up the excitement with the addition of interior designer Jeremiah Brent, who joins returning favorites Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness. Get ready for a season full of unforgettable transformations, style, and heartfelt stories against the backdrop of Vegas’s iconic energy.

Last February, Brent was confirmed to replace Bobby Berk, who left after Season 8 when the show’s contract with Netflix ended. However, the contract was later renewed due to a lack of original content during the Actors’ and Writers’ SAG-AFTRA strike. Berk, who had already made other career plans, initially thought the Fab Five was coming to an end and decided not to continue with the show.

True to their dazzling reputation, the Fab Five will set out to help their heroes which, according to Netflix, will include a “former showgirl struggling to regain her confidence to a dedicated librarian in need of a change” by empowering them to make real changes to their everyday lives. The trailer sees the cast greeting Las Vegas with their vibrant energy with Karamo Brown saying:

“The world is changing. We’ve grown and evolved. Even our cast has changed!”

Gear up for an emotional rollercoaster because the trailer alone has the heroes crying, smiling, and jumping for joy after experiencing the incredible transformations the Fab Five have worked their magic on. But it’s more than just the makeovers — the Fab Five’s genuine efforts to connect with the heroes are so heartwarming and inspiring that it leaves you wanting to dive deeper into the stories of both the heroes and the hosts. The trailer is packed with unforgettable moments, and it’s exciting to see what the rest of this new season has in store for audiences!

Get ready for a season packed with charm, fun, and magic! Don’t miss what the Fab Five has in store for the heroes of Queer Eye Season 9 — streaming on Netflix starting December 11. This season brings nine times the excitement, with the Fab Five returning as executive producers alongside David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Jordana Hochman, Mark Bracero, and Lyndsey Burr, bringing their magic to the screen. It’s set to be the most fun, fresh, and life-changing season yet, so be sure to tune in!

It seems like Jeremiah won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, as we see him overwhelmed with happy tears from the fruits of their labor, witnessing the heroes’ joy.

“Is this what it feels like every time?” Jeremiah asks, before adding, “I love it so much!”

We’re all huge fans of the Queer Eye, and of course, we can’t get enough of Karamo, Tan, Antoni, Jonathan, and Jeremiah. So, I’ve got some good news for you! The Fab Five is hitting the road with the Fab Five Live Tour, with stops in:

December 11 : New York, NY — Beacon Theatre

: New York, NY — Beacon Theatre December 14 : Los Angeles, CA — Dolby Theatre

: Los Angeles, CA — Dolby Theatre December 15 : Chicago, IL — Chicago Theatre

: Chicago, IL — Chicago Theatre December 17 : Washington, DC — DAR Constitution Hall

: Washington, DC — DAR Constitution Hall December 18: Philadelphia, PA — Miller Theater

You can get your tickets to the Fab Five Live Tour here.

Be sure to catch the show when it premieres on December 11. You won’t want to miss out on the fun!