Two decades ago, TV history was made. It was bold, it was beautiful, it was Black, it was gay—and it was everything we didn’t know we needed. Noah’s Arc, the trailblazing comedy-drama about four gay Black men navigating life, love, and everything in between in Los Angeles, first premiered in 2005. And while the series only ran for two seasons, its legacy has endured in the hearts of fans who saw themselves represented on screen—many for the first time.

Advertisement

The original show followed Noah, a dreamy, soft-hearted aspiring screenwriter who finds himself entangled in a romantic rollercoaster with Wade, a recently out, emotionally complex love interest. Alongside Noah were his fiercely loyal and fabulously flawed friends: Alex, the wise HIV educator and protective group “dad”; Ricky, the flirtatious boutique owner with a fear of commitment; and Chance, the steady college professor trying to settle into domestic life with his partner Eddie and stepdaughter Kenya.

RELATED: The Gays Are Winning As ‘Noah’s Arc’ Is Confirmed to Come Back!

At a time when queer representation—especially Black queer representation—was nearly nonexistent in mainstream media, Noah’s Arc broke barriers. It was the first scripted television series to center a group of Black gay men, and it did so with humor, heart, and unapologetic authenticity. Created by Patrik-Ian Polk and starring Darryl Stephens, Rodney Chester, Christian Vincent, Doug Spearman, and later Jensen Atwood and Wilson Cruz, the series struck a cultural chord and became an instant cult classic.

Advertisement

Though it wrapped in 2006, the cast reunited for the 2008 feature film Noah’s Arc: Jumping the Broom, which gave fans some closure and a dreamy wedding finale. Then in 2020, in the thick of the pandemic, the cast came together again for Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles—a heartfelt virtual reunion that reminded us just how much we’d missed these characters.

Advertisement

Now, fast-forward to 2025, and the Arc is officially back—and bigger than ever. Mark your calendars for June 20, because Noah’s Arc: The Movie is coming to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, reuniting the original cast for a 20th anniversary celebration that promises all the drama, laughs, and love you remember—plus a whole new generation of storylines. Creator Patrik-Ian Polk returns to write, direct, and executive produce the film.

Advertisement

The new film teases the next chapter in our beloved characters’ lives—one that promises just as many tender moments, passionate fights, steamy romances, and yes, plenty of juicy drama–including daddy issues.

So break out your throwback tees, rewatch the original episodes, and get ready to fall back in love with Noah and the gang. Because Noah’s Arc didn’t just tell queer Black stories—it made history doing it. And now, it’s ready to make magic all over again.