Cheyenne Jackson has long been celebrated for his smoldering masculinity, often described as hunky, sizzling, and incredibly fit. However, this time, the actor and singer took a fun turn by embracing a totally different persona—a drag queen. With his flair for performance and his confidence, Jackson’s transformation showcased his versatility, proving that he can not only embody the role of a heartthrob but also capture the vibrant and bold energy of the drag world.

The versatile actor and singer was recently featured in the Off-Broadway musical-comedy ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ and took on a leading role in ‘La Cage aux Folles’ at the Pasadena Playhouse. Now, Cheyenne Jackson is taking on an exciting transformation as he embraces the art of drag, showcasing his range beyond the traditional boundaries of musical theater.

Cheyenne Jackson graced the front pages of Photobook magazine, showcasing his incredible versatility as both an actor and singer. In a stunning photoshoot creatively directed by Mike Ruiz, Jackson effortlessly transformed his appearance, presenting a range of looks that not only captivate visually but also evoke deep emotional resonance. His ability to connect with the audience through each transformation highlights his chameleon-like qualities, reinforcing his status as a multifaceted artist.

The ‘Xanadu‘ actor and singer has been in the industry for more than two decades, after moving to New York City in 2001 to pursue his passion for the craft debuting in ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie,’ he has since gone on to star in project-after-project in Broadway, in TV, and in films. Consistency is key for Cheyenne, but even more importantly, the ability to mold himself into his characters. Mike Ruiz from Photobook magazine talks about Jackson’s skills as an actor and his ability to dive in and morph himself into his role:

“I certainly love to jump in and play, whatever the part is. I think, of course I bring parts of myself to everything.” Adding, “I also do not judge my characters. They are who they are.”

The dynamic performer stunned as an editorial model in drag, serving an impeccably “snatched” appearance in a sleek, black corset that cinched his waist and showcased his sculpted chest. The ensemble was elevated by a flawless, fierce makeup look that accentuated Cheyenne’s sharp, snarky expression, adding an extra layer of attitude and drama to the bold transformation. I wonder if Cheyenne’s ever considered what his drag queen name would be?

The ‘La Cage Aux Folles‘ actor shared the reason behind the photoshoot on his Instagram:

“I’ve always wanted to do drag at least once in my life. So in honor of our new production of #LaCageAuxFolles at @pasadenaplayhouse I collaborated with my old pal @mikeruizone for his magazine @photobookmagazine to fulfill my fantasy. @rupaul was right. He told me I would feel powerful and free and sexy AF. And baby, I was living.”

The Emmy and Grammy-nominated Cheyenne Jackson continues to build his impressive resume, landing a guest role on ABC’s ‘Doctor Odyssey,’ starring in the campy zombie flick ‘Queens of the Dead,’ and taking center stage in the musical ‘La Cage aux Folles.’

