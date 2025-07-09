If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like for a Greek god to step off Mount Olympus and belt Broadway show tunes on Fire Island—wonder no more. Cheyenne Jackson, our resident multi-hyphenate heartthrob (actor-singer-model-dreamboat), is officially bringing his talents—and his torso—to Cherry Grove this July. And in case you missed it, he made the announcement while wearing nothing but tight white briefs and a smolder that could burn through your screen.

Captioned, “I’m just a boy, standing in front of an algorithm, asking you to buy tickets to my show in #FireIsland on JULY 26. #CherryGrove,” the Instagram thirst trap/promo shot did exactly what it was supposed to do: get everyone extremely online and extremely ready.

Cheyenne’s upcoming performance at the legendary Ice Palace in Cherry Grove is already shaping up to be the hottest ticket of the summer—literally and figuratively. Known for his chiseled jaw, Broadway pipes, and enough charisma to cause fainting spells, Jackson will take the stage at 8 PM on July 26 to perform what we can only assume will be a steamy, cheeky, vocally stunning set.

Photo Credit: @mrcheyennejackson

Fire Island better hydrate.

From the Broadway stages of La Cage aux Folles and Once Upon a Mattress, to his hilarious roles in 30 Rock and Glee, to playing drag royalty and throuple drama in Dr. Odyssey, Cheyenne Jackson has never been afraid to surprise his fans. And just this past January, he bared his soul (and more than a little leg) on his Signs of Life tour—a retrospective of his life, career, and the many twists and turns he’s navigated along the way.

He’s played gods (Descendants, anyone?), lovers, villains, and vixens. He’s been in drag, in drama, and now—he’s in Cherry Grove. And judging by the thirst-fueled Instagram comments, we’re all more than ready.

Will there be musical theater? Probably. Will there be smoldering eye contact and cheeky banter? Almost definitely. Will there be a standing ovation and at least one person fainting from the front row? Honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised.

Cheyenne Jackson performs at the Ice Palace in Cherry Grove, Fire Island on July 26 at 8PM. Wear sunscreen. Bring water. Prepare to swoon.