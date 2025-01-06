Advertisement

Celebrity hairstylist and certified heartthrob Chris Appleton never misses when it comes to serving jaw-dropping content on Instagram. Known for his impeccable hair transformations and thirst trap-worthy posts, Chris recently swapped his busy schedule for some well-deserved R&R in the stunning paradise of Cabo San Lucas. Safe to say, he’s turning up both the heat and the envy levels!

RELATED: Chris Appleton Turns the Heat Up in Greece with These Steamy Thirst Traps

2025 seems to have rolled out the red carpet for Chris Appleton, who looks every bit the picture of bliss as he casually bites into an orange. Relaxed, radiant, and effortlessly cool, Chris reminds us why he’s a fan favorite. And thank goodness for those sunnies—if his piercing eyes were part of the mix, we’d all be completely undone!

Advertisement

RELATED: Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton Is Looking SEXY AF in Latest Thirst Traps

In another post, Chris is showering under the sun, with cool water dripping on his hot bod. To whoever is taking a picture of this moment, you are blessed! Just look at how the light is hitting his body in all the right places–absolutely amazing.

Advertisement

RELATED: Hair Stylist Chris Appleton Enjoys the Beach with HUNKY New Boyfriend!

Just recently, the A-list celebrity hairstylist to Kim Kardashian, JLo, Ariana Grande, Sofia Vergara, and so many more, opened up about his journey to living authentically. Considering the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, it would be a little bit more than difficult to not get lost in all of the sparkle. Thankfully, Chris is able to self-reflect and enjoy his time in the U.S. after moving from the UK.

“Once I let go of all the guilt and shame of it all [referring to his sexuality], my whole life changed. I moved to America, it was amazing how much I grew and changed.”

Advertisement

RELATED: Chris Appleton Opens Up About His Journey to Living Authentically

Advertisement

RELATED: Get to Know the Hottie That Is Lukas Gage’s New Beau Chris Appleton + Sexy Pics