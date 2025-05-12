Chris Hemsworth’s Sexy Surfing Streak We’re All Watching

There’s one thing we know about Chris Hemsworth. If the weather is nice, he’s going to show off his muscles. The internet, of course, isn’t complaining about this occurrence… but this new shirtless snap is pretty frickin’ amazing.

Eagle eyed users on Twitter (or X, whatever) were quick to pinpoint his location as a surf pool in Abu Dhabi. Perhaps he’s on break from filming Avengers: Doomsday, although that feature is rumored to be shooting in England.

With his latest shirtless content, Chris Hemsworth continues his reign as Hottest Aussie. The wet hair, the beard, the arms, the pecs, the v-line, the tan. Is that an 8-pac? He’s definitely one fine specimen, so let’s take a look at the photo that’s got me all stirred up.

And, hey listen, I’m an equal opportunity whore. Don’t think for one second that I didn’t notice the equally charming, more compact stud to the left of the Marvel hottie. Sigh, to be seated between them on the car ride home.

Chris Hemsworth’s new thirst trap comes slightly over a week after he made headlines for his punching bag routine. With a body-od-ody as fine as his, I’d be showing off my gains every week, too! He’d be, ya know, just a little taller.

What’s nice about his workout routine is that the Netflix star is seemingly always in the gym. Even when he’s not booked filming the next big blockbuster, he keeps his temple night and tight. His lucky fuckin’ wife…

This photo from last August proves my point completely and… hey! Is that the friend also featured in the thirst trap above? If so, that’s Chris Hemsworth’s very good friend Luke Zocchi and the author of “The A-List Diet and Fitness Plan.”

What’s next for Chris Hemsworth?

A lot more shirtless content, hopefully, but his “body of work” will next include Extraction 3 and a Transformers sequel.

Are you still drooling over Thor’s hammer? What do you think about his nearly endless slew of shirtless photos? Are you excited to see what the story holds for Thor in Avengers: Doomsday? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!