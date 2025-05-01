Chris Hemsworth Punches a Bag—We Punch the Air, Screaming

The gay internet has once again found itself emotionally compromised—and this time, it wasn’t by a breakup on Heartstopper. No, it was Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, who sent temperatures soaring and timelines into chaos with a shirtless workout video posted on Thursday, May 1.

In preparation for Avengers: Doomsday (a title that already sounds like the name of an LGBTQ+ club night), Hemsworth took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his “pre game warm up,” captioning the clip: “A little Avengers pre game warm up, coming in hot 💪👊.” And yes, Chris, it’s not just you that’s coming in hot.

The video showed Hemsworth in a pair of modestly swishy athletic shorts, boxing gloves, sneakers, and—most crucially—no shirt. His skin was flushed, his arms were veiny enough to make a Marvel villain blush, and his abs looked Photoshopped by the gods of Olympus. But no, they’re tragically real.

Unsurprisingly, Marvel fans, thirst-followers, and everyone in between lost all composure. Gays across the globe dropped their iced coffees, pressed pause on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, and frantically double-tapped like it was an Olympic sport. Comments ranged from worshipful to unhinged, with one fan chiming in, “Your wife is the most secure woman on this planet and I admire the shit out of her.” Another corrected them with laser precision: “admire” was nice, but the word they were looking for was “envy.” We second that emotion.

It’s not just the body (though… it is the body). It’s the performance. Hemsworth doesn’t just punch a bag—he acts like he’s punching a bag. It’s a Method workout. It’s gymcore Oscar bait. It’s what happens when Thor trades in Mjölnir for Muay Thai.

And of course, there’s something quietly delightful about watching a straight man confidently, almost gleefully, post something so hypersexualized without irony—while also managing to stay likable. Hemsworth has long been a favorite in queer circles, thanks to his role as the golden retriever of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, with this post, he’s further cemented his status as a gay icon—albeit a reluctant one, probably somewhere in Byron Bay, blissfully unaware of the poppers-fueled reverence being offered at his altar.

So here’s to Chris: a man who boxes, bakes (have you seen the birthday cakes?), dad-jokes, and thirst-traps with equal commitment. And here’s to his wife, Elsa Pataky, who really is the most secure woman on this planet. We don’t just admire you, Elsa. We worship. We aspire. We fantasize.

And to everyone else? Stay hydrated. Thor’s doing cardio—you might as well, too.