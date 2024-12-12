Don’t you just love it when your friends and family are supportive of what you do? Chris Olsen’s family proves that being a queer-loving family can be really quite fun! The TikTok influencer is often seen posting funny and sweet moments with his lola (translation: grandma) on his TikTok and Instagram accounts. In some of them, we also get to see how their dynamics work as an Asian-American household with a queer family member.

Advertisement

RELATED: Consent in the Digital Age: A TikTok Star’s Cautionary Tale

In an interview with E! Online, Chris spoke about his coming out experience between 7th and 8th grade, telling his peers that he was bi (as a sort of a soft launch). You would think that the experience of coming out would be easier for the popular influencer, but on the contrary Chris says it was “very isolating.” Telling E! Online:

“It was very scary, but I think I had gotten to a point where it was hard to hide after I’d had the first experience. I knew this was such a part of me. All of my friends were girls, there had already been so much speculation about my sexuality throughout middle school, that I just felt like, OK, the risk in this is high, but also there is the reward of feeling a little more free.”

Advertisement

RELATED: TikTok Hottie Chris Olsen Shares Photos of Him Smooching with Ryan Trainor

On how his mom found out–well, it would probably have to be every teenager’s worst nightmare. Chris’ mom found a certain item in his suitcase when she was shipping his suitcase for boarding school through UPS–whoops! Later on, Chris shared a funny quip that his mom told him–that it was fine to be gay…just don’t be a bottom. Hey, to each their own right?

Advertisement

When Chris told his dad he was gay, he set up a serious “talk.” His dad responded, “I’m offended that you think you have to tell me that.” A confused Chris asked, “What do you mean? How do you already know?” His dad quipped, “Christopher, you made us go not only to High School Musical: In Concert but also High School Musical: On Ice. After the concert, Chris’ dad thought, ‘Maybe he’s bi,’ but after the ice show…he knew! Also, a note from his dad: don’t forget to delete your search history!

Advertisement

At the end of the day, Chris says, “I can’t imagine not being a part of this community because I think it is so special, so creative and so uplifting”

RELATED: Popular TikToker Chris Olsen Wants You To Know That He’s Had This STD 3 Times

Advertisement

In a fun TikTok video, 26-year-old Chris Olsen dances to Chappell Roan’s ‘HOT TO GO’ in front of a huge crowd. His dad joins in, among the crowd, and he enthusiastically spells out “H-O-T-T-O-G-O” with full-on hand gestures, shimmying his hips, and pointing to Chris. Chris captioned the video, “My dad isn’t just an ‘ally’…He’s an ✨ally✨.”

RELATED: TikTok Star Chris Olsen Addresses Rumors That He Is Working for Harry Styles

In a charming and humorous video, Chris Olsen captures moments at his lola’s home, where Filipino culture shines through funny, sweet, and occasionally awkward interactions. The clip features a playful moment when his lola asks him to tell Ariana Grande she loved Wicked. Despite Chris not actually knowing Ms. Grande, his lola’s request stands as a loving and amusing highlight—because what lola wants, lola eventually gets. And, of course, no visit is complete without the iconic $20 from lola!

Advertisement

RELATED: Moments When TikTok Hottie Chris Olsen Had the Internet Thirsting for More

In another humorous video, Chris’ lola shows off her iconic wit and charm by asking, “If you’re gonna date boys, can you at least date Harry Styles?” Honestly, if we could, we would, lola. To top it off, she hands Chris another $20 bill (classic lola move) and casually mentions that Ms. Taylor Swift herself told her Reputation: Taylor’s Version was on the way–probably an ad, but still pretty funny! How does one apply to be lola’s grandchild? Because we’re ready!

Advertisement

RELATED: TikTok Star Chris Olsen Asks Harry Styles a Question He Couldn’t Refuse

Being in a home and a community that accepts you for who you are (not that you need validation, okay?) makes everything just a little bit better, and it looks like even though Chris went through the motions of coming out, finding himself, and figuring out what he wants in life, it seems that he has a great family to back him up any day.