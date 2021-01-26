Christopher Meloni Serves Daddy Realness in New York City: Pics

Detective Stabler is back, y’all! Mariska Hargitay reunited with her longtime Law & Order: SVU costar Christopher Meloni on the set of his spinoff series in New York City this week.

The 59-year-old (who will hit his milestone 60th birthday in April) looked sexy as hell behind Mariska in an Instagram photo she posted on Monday. “It’s all happening,” she captioned the snap that referenced Law & Order: Organized Crime finally filming months after news first broke about his show.

It appeared to be a happy reunion as The Daily Mail published pics (see here) of them warmly embracing each other during a frigid day in The Big Apple. They dressed fashionably warm with Chris looking dapper than ever in his grey coat, formal suit and maroon scarf.

Die hard L&O fans have been eagerly awaiting Stabler’s return ten years after his character’s departure from SVU. Chris exited the long-running NBC series in 2011 due to a contract dispute.

Organized Crime is set to film 13 episodes with its expected premiere date to air on the same night as SVU. Debra Messing, Laura Benanti and thousands of other fans lit up Mariska’s comments section with sheer excitement after she posted the black and white photo of her and Chris back together again.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions about how he left, why the silence vis-à-vis Olivia Benson,” he told the ladies of The Talk back in July.

“I think, in real terms, society, and what we are dealing with in society, has changed dramatically. So, I think you have to address that. And, I think the person Elliot was, I think we all evolve. I think all those things are going to be put into play.”

Chris has kept quite busy professionally since he left SVU. He earned praise for his role on the F/X series Happy! and also reunited with his Wet Hot American Summer castmates for a mini-series in 2017.

He’s also managed to keep us sweating profusely with many of the smoking hot photos he’s posted on social media over the years. That has nothing to do with his career, of course, just a matter of fact that we can all appreciate.

Sourcing: The Daily Mail.