Connor Storrie’s April X Gets a Release Date While Flaunting Man Trail

Connor Storrie continues to prove he is not just a rising star—he is a full-on movement. Every week seems to bring a new headline, a fresh photo shoot, or another glamorous event where he effortlessly reminds everyone why brands, filmmakers, and fans cannot get enough.

From luxury fashion wins to a major new film release, Storrie is entering a season where everything feels bigger, shinier, and impossible to ignore.

And honestly? We love that for him.

Luxury Looks: Tiffany & Co. Calls

Connor recently added another dazzling milestone to his growing résumé after being named Tiffany & Co.’s newest house ambassador.

New video of Connor Storrie with Tiffany&Co.’s house ambassadors and friends of the house. pic.twitter.com/EDt9TSi1Q0 — Connor Storrie Updates | Fansite (@connorstupdates) April 23, 2026

Reports suggested multiple brands were eager to secure his attention, which feels deeply unsurprising. With his striking features, statuesque presence, and camera-loving confidence, Storrie has become the kind of face brands dream about.

He made that crystal clear during Tiffany’s annual gala, where he stood alongside names like Rosé, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Naomi Watts. Surrounded by established icons, Storrie did not disappear into the background—he shined.

There’s something exciting about watching an actor step beyond the screen and own a luxury fashion space with total ease. It signals what fans already know: Connor is not limited to one lane.

RELATED: How Connor Storrie Continues to Prove He’s More Than a Leading Man

Behind the Blinds Cover: Fans Were Well Fed

As if the Tiffany moment wasn’t enough, Behind the Blinds magazine dropped a fresh set of steamy new images featuring Storrie on the cover.

The photoshoot delivered exactly what the people wanted: confidence, attitude, and enough smoldering eye contact to short-circuit a timeline.

In one especially talked-about image, Storrie lounges with effortless swagger, staring straight into the lens like he knows precisely the effect he’s having. Social media quickly did what social media does best—lose composure.

And yes, fans had plenty to say about every detail of the shoot.

As always, Storrie understands a key rule of stardom: give the audience something to talk about.

Big Screen Moment: April X Goes Global

Fashion is fabulous, but the work always comes first—and Storrie’s next major acting chapter looks especially thrilling.

His new film April X is set for a theatrical U.S. release across more than 500 venues in late September 2026, signaling a serious rollout.

The dark, gripping story follows twins Bax and April. When April disappears, Bax searches every shadowy corner of a post-Soviet cityscape, descending into obsession and madness.

That means the actor gets to explore something deeper, moodier, and more psychologically intense—exactly the kind of role that can shift public perception from “heartthrob” to “serious actor.”

2026 SLO FILM FESTIVAL will host an April X screening on April 25 at Downtown Centre Cinemas, in San Luis Obispo. 🔗 You can order the tickets here: https://t.co/zcsx8vZcd2 pic.twitter.com/VlJixw93EH — Connor Storrie Updates | Fansite (@connorstupdates) March 20, 2026

The film is also headed internationally, with releases planned in the UK, Ireland, Eastern Europe, French-speaking territories, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, India, and the SAARC region.

In short: the Storrie effect is going worldwide.

Early buzz is already promising, with viewers at the 2026 SLO Film Festival praising April X as a standout screening.

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Next Stop: Met Gala

And because the universe clearly believes in momentum, the 2026 Met Gala is just around the corner.

This year’s theme, “Fashion is Art,” feels tailor-made for someone like Connor, whose appeal blends classic beauty with modern edge. He is reportedly expected to attend alongside fellow breakout name Hudson Williams.

If that happens, expect fashion watchers and thirsty fans alike to be fully seated.

More Than a Pretty Face

What makes Connor’s rise so satisfying is that it doesn’t feel accidental.

Yes, he photographs beautifully. Yes, he wears luxury well. Yes, he can stop traffic with one glance.

But underneath the glamour is someone building a career with range, timing, and smart choices. He embraces fan excitement while continuing to invest in his craft.

That balance is rare.

Connor Storrie keeps feeding the fans—but he’s also feeding his future.