Controversial Book ‘Frames LGBT As A Mental Illness’

Amazon finds itself at the beginning of a growing controversy surrounding their decision to sell a book that “frames LGBTQ as a mental illness.” As of the time of writing this article, two employees have already quit the conglomerate and a petition that is circulating through Amazon corporate has gained 467 signatures. That number can rise as this story is still developing.

Selene Xenia worked as a software engineer for seven years at Amazon. Xenia was the first employee to quit in June. Xenia identifies as transgender and had this to say to NBC News,

“The book literally has [craze] in the title and considers being transgender a mental illness in many senses throughout the book. I found it extremely hypocritical for Amazon to say that it would stock this book and not another similar one. It looks like Amazon had to remove that particular book for PR reasons, not because they felt morally obligated to.”

“Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters” by Abigail Shrier was temporarily banned from Target and in an online search on Target.com the book does not appear to be for sale at this time. However a spokesperson from Amazon said in a statement emailed to The Hill, regarding their stance on the novel,

“As a bookseller, we believe that providing access to written speech and a variety of viewpoints is one of the most important things we do – even when those viewpoints differ from our own or Amazon’s stated positions,”

Author Shrier seems to revel in the controversy as she is trolling the Amazon employees on Twitter and generally behaving as awful you would guess a person to behave who would write a book labeling people in the queer community as having a mental illness.

If Shrier has not done the rounds on Fox News I am sure we will see her on Tucker Carlson next week complaining about cancel culture.

This writer stands with the 467 employees at Amazon corporate who signed the petition to have this book taken off the Amazon website.

