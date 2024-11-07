Cooper Koch is Spotted For The First Time with His Beau Stuart McClave

Did you know Cooper Koch has a boyfriend? Well he does, and he is just as gorgeous as the ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story‘ star.

The 28-year-old actor attended the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala held at Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Koch was not alone in this event. He was spotted hand-in-hand entering the venue with Stuart McClave, a film producer and filmmaker whose last film was a documentary on the life of Serena and Venus Williams’ father called ‘On The Line: The Richard Williams’ Story.’

When the couple got into the venue, the two met up with ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ star Kim Kardashian who attended the event wearing Princess Diana’s cross pendant. If you recall, Cooper has already talked about Kim in the past with whom he visited the Menendez brothers in prison. He talked about his visit with Variety saying:

“I got to have a really good conversation with him and tell him that I believe him and I did everything I could as an actor to advocate for him and portray him as authentically as possible, and that I think the show does a really good job of representing him.” kim kardashian, cooper koch & his boyfriend at the LACMA art+film gala <3 pic.twitter.com/z7lFngYsNM — beans¿ (@girldiagnosed) November 3, 2024

his boyfriend being the reason we see him smile this wide like pls i love them pic.twitter.com/aYXH826qiw — beans¿ (@girldiagnosed) November 5, 2024

Just recently, Koch admitted to being off-the-market in an appearance on Andy Cohen’s show ‘Watch What Happens Live!’ During the show, a fan called in to ask if Cooper was dating anyone, or if he wasn’t, the fan asked if anything had changed, to which Cooper replied:

”I do have a boyfriend. So, sorry!”

On the same appearance, Koch even admitted he wasn’t wearing a prosthetic penis during his shower scene. A definite win for the audiences!

Koch has expressed his desire to star in ‘Queer’ director Luca Guadagnino’s version of ‘American Psycho,’ so we’ll just have to wait and see if he gets it in the bag.