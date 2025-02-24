Cooper Koch Went From Scooping Ice Cream to Playing Erik Menendez

Sometimes, the path to fame doesn’t involve auditions in plush Hollywood offices or swanky parties. Sometimes, it’s about scooping ice cream with a side of good vibes and finding a little bit of magic in the mundane. Cooper Koch, the breakout star of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, has found his way into our hearts by embodying one of the most complex figures in criminal history. But in true “LA story” fashion, it wasn’t his acting chops that landed him the role—it was his ability to savor the moment, one scoop at a time.

RELATED: Cooper Koch Looks Like a Pin-Up Model for New Shoot

Advertisement

Before the Golden Globe nomination, before the Hollywood glam, and before the sweet role of Erik Menendez, Koch was just another guy trying to make ends meet in Silver Lake. He was working at Salt & Straw, the hip ice cream parlor where the line between dessert and art is as blurred as his attempt at juggling side hustles. “I did love working at Salt & Straw,” he told VMan magazine. “It filled me with such joy. I think that job, in a way, is what attracted Monsters because it made me so happy and productive. It made my vibration so high that the job that I actually wanted came.” Sure, you could say he “scooped” his way into greatness, but that high vibration? That’s no accident. It’s the kind of energy that keeps us all going—scooping out the good stuff, one sweet moment at a time.

RELATED: Cooper Koch on His Emmy Nomination for Portraying Erik Menendez

But even a scoop of the world’s best ice cream can’t prepare you for the psychological deep dive required to play Erik Menendez. Koch credits his days of yoga teaching and low-key self-motivation as the tools that kept him grounded during the intensity of this high-stakes role. He made sure to pump himself up every morning with self-love Post-its. Yes, you read that right. “You’re amazing,” “Keep going,” “I believe in you.” A little kitschy? Maybe. Effective? Absolutely. And let’s be real—if Post-its can get you through the day, imagine what they can do on set.

Advertisement

Koch’s take on Erik Menendez isn’t just about playing the role—it’s about understanding the pain and redemption of a man who’s been through the unimaginable and still found the courage to heal. He believes Erik deserves a second chance, arguing that “wisdom begins when you accept things as they are.” He describes Erik’s journey toward finding peace in prison, from teaching yoga to helping those who have experienced sexual abuse. “That takes such courage and bravery,” Koch says. “And I think for that reason, they deserve to come home.” And while this revelation is a testament to Koch’s understanding of the character, it also speaks to his core values: compassion, growth, and the willingness to understand even the most complicated people.

Advertisement

Though Monsters may have catapulted Koch to stardom, it’s clear that his future is anything but rushed. Like a perfect scoop of ice cream, he’s savoring every moment. “I want to do that for the rest of my life,” Koch says, reflecting on the euphoria of acting and the magic of that sweet, fleeting feeling.

“You’re walking this line between what is real and what’s not, and you don’t have to stop; you just live through it.”

Advertisement

Koch’s rise to fame may have been sprinkled with an unconventional path, but it’s one that speaks to so many of us. Whether you’re scooping ice cream or working the most high-profile role in a hit series, the key to success—and happiness—is in finding joy in the journey and in staying open to life’s sweet surprises. So go ahead—enjoy the ride, because it’s only going to get sweeter.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter