If you haven’t been captivated by Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story star Cooper Koch this year, well, why not? The 28-year-old actor has made headlines multiple times, from his candid admission about not wearing a prosthetic during his full frontal shower scene to simply being unapologetically himself.

On December 9, Cooper was nominated for a Golden Globes Award for Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television for his work as Erik Menendez. The Swallowed actor sat down with People to talk about how he went from teaching yoga to becoming a Golden Globes Award nominee.

“I still can’t believe that it’s happening — that it happened. It’s really, really, really, really nuts. I’m so grateful and honored to be recognized amongst these people. It’s crazy.”

He also said:

“My life has changed so much in the past two years, and it’s so crazy to wrap my head around. But my younger self would be so overwhelmed with joy and so proud and happy.”x

The They/Them actor is nominated in the same category alongside Hollywood veterans Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman in Moscow), Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Andrew Scott (Ripley), Kevin Kline (Disclaimer); also joining the group is Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd. The Netflix series by Ryan Murphy Productions has also been nominated for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Cooper opened up to People magazine about how he wasn’t really expecting anything and tried to stay cool, even though he was pretty anxious. The charming actor admitted that while he knew the chances of a nomination were slim, it could’ve gone either way, so he wasn’t putting too much pressure on himself.

“I was in my bed and I couldn’t sleep. I thought I was going to sleep through it and then just wake up and look at my phone and see what happened, but then I woke up at like 4:45, and then my partner and I put it on YouTube and we started watching and then heard my name and screamed and hugged and freaked out.”

On how he celebrated his first nomination, Cooper kept it simple–breakfast with the beau, Stu, and with his hot twin Payton and other hot sibling Walker, along with his manager Jayson.

Cooper was also recently spotted taking in a photo-op with fellow nominee Ariana Grande for her role as Galinda in this year’s blockbuster movie musical Wicked during the Golden Globes First-Time Nominee luncheon.

You can stream Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix. The Golden Globes will be broadcast live on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and available for streaming on Paramount+.

cooper koch is nominated for a golden globe for his portrayal of erik menendez!! very deserved for just his performance alone in ep 5, 35 minutes all done in one take & one shot, cooper is a rising star & deserves all the recognition! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Rfs6nBUcTk — zy ⋆.ೃ࿔*:･ (@kochluvr) December 9, 2024

Source: People