Cooper Koch Looks Like a Pin-Up Model for New Shoot

Cooper Koch is officially having his moment (well, to be fair, he actually never left the spotlight), and we are absolutely here for it. With his smoldering gaze, chiseled frame, and an aura that screams old-school Hollywood meets modern-day heartthrob, he is serving leading man energy in every possible way. And if his latest photoshoots are any indication, Cooper isn’t just embracing his rising-star status—he’s owning it.

Advertisement

RELATED: Who Was Cooper Koch Kissing at the Golden Globe Awards?

Let’s start with his latest cover for Perfect Magazine, shot by the ever-talented Alex La Cruz. The cover drops on March 3, 2025, and let’s just say—prepare to be obsessed. While details are still under wraps, if Cooper’s recent aesthetic is anything to go by, expect sultry lighting, sharp tailoring, and a whole lot of attitude. This is the kind of photoshoot that solidifies icons.

Advertisement

RELATED: How Does Cooper Koch Feel About His First Golden Globe Nomination?

And speaking of icons, Cooper is already making waves in high fashion. His recent cinematic campaign for Yves Saint Laurent, As Time Goes By, was nothing short of a visual feast. Inspired by Marcel Proust’s In Search of Lost Time, the project featured a series of seven short films, placing Cooper alongside A-list names like Charlotte Gainsbourg, Chloë Sevigny, and Addison Rae. The campaign was broody, decadent, and impossibly chic—much like Cooper himself.

Advertisement

RELATED: Is This ‘Monsters’ Actor Starring in Another Controversial Project?

But it’s his Paper Magazine shoot that has us really fanning ourselves. Picture this: Cooper, fresh out of a 1950s pin-up dream, rocking a pair of overalls tied at the waist, shirtless, muscles taut and tanned. It’s giving car fantasy, and we’re living for it. If that wasn’t enough, another shot has him in a black swim brief, casually puffing on a cigarette, waist-deep in a pool, staring into the lens with that come-hither intensity that makes you weak in the knees.

Advertisement

RELATED: What Do You Mean There’s Another Hot Koch? Meet Cooper Koch’s Gay Twin

Oh, and did we mention the awards buzz? Our man just snagged a Golden Globe nomination for his chilling performance as Erik Menendez, cementing his status as Hollywood’s next big thing. And if rumors are to be believed, he’s a top contender for Luca Guadagnino’s alleged American Psycho remake. If that casting goes through, we are in for one dangerously sexy thriller.

Advertisement

RELATED: Cooper Koch Spills Shower Scene Truth

Between the Perfect Magazine cover, his high-fashion campaigns, and whispers of major Hollywood projects, Cooper Koch is the name on everyone’s lips. And honestly? We wouldn’t have it any other way.

RELATED: Heartthrobs Nicholas Alexander Chavez & Cooper Koch Star As Menéndez Brothers