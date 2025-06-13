This Couple’s Love Story Is the Dating App Win We All Needed

In a world where love stories can sometimes feel like they’ve been ghosted by Cupid himself, a little ray of romantic sunshine just went viral—and we’re fully obsessed.

Captioned with the hilarious plea, “may this type of love put a bag over my head and kidnap me,” a viral video has been melting hearts all over the internet. SAME, bestie. SAME. The clip is one of those classic street interview moments—two handsome men casually walking, likely minding their business, before being stopped and asked the golden question: How did you two meet?

The answer? Grindr. Cue gasps. Yes, Grindr. One of them responds, matter-of-factly and adorably, “Most gay couples meet there.” Honestly, where’s the lie?

Now before you roll your eyes and keep swiping, listen up—because this meet-cute is sweeter than a pumpkin spice latte on a rainy day. When asked about their first impressions of each other, one of them—clearly the poetic one—says, “When I first saw him, I had to look at the ground. He was too beautiful.” Are you crying? Because we’re crying. His partner, clearly no stranger to cheeky affection, gives him a playful slap on the bum followed by a proud “very good.” We concur.

And five years later? “Overwhelming,” he says, in the most heart-eyed way possible. Meanwhile, the other answers with, “I thought he was the hottest thing since sliced bread.” I mean… if that isn’t soulmate language, what is?

Photo Credit: @godisapwrbttm

It’s the kind of easy, banter-filled love that makes you want to close your Hinge app and just hope someone appears on your doorstep with flowers, or at least a good meme. And it gets better—when asked about marriage, they both nod. Marriage wasn’t something they initially prioritized, but now? “When you meet your person, the one… your perspective changes,” one of them says. Excuse us while we sob gently into our oversized hoodie.

This video didn’t just go viral because of the couple’s looks (though let’s be real, they’re serving), but because of the vibe. Sweet, playful, genuine—it’s the kind of connection that makes even the most jaded among us believe in something more.

So if you’ve made it to the end of this article, here’s hoping a love like this whisks you away—or at least smacks you playfully on the bum and calls you “very good.”