A Crash Course in ‘Gay for Pay’: Welcome to Porn Star University

In a world where college degrees are a dime a dozen but real-world experience can be hard to come by, one OnlyFans star is tackling higher education in an unconventional manner. Andy Lee, the charismatic figure at the helm of an audacious venture: a “Porn Star University” nestled in the heart of Cambridge. If the traditional educational system promises a path to success, Lee’s institution delivers something entirely different: a crash course on how to go ‘gay for pay’.

Directed by Jon Dean for his podcast ‘All Out with Jon Dean’, a new 20-minute documentary invites viewers into the vibrant (and somewhat outrageous) world of Lee’s adult content creation. The documentary showcases Lee’s unique brand of scrappy, amateur content filmed with his straight tradesmen friends. Who knew construction workers could wield a hammer and a … well, you get the picture.

The “university” itself is a goldmine of imaginative set designs, featuring everything from a gym to an abandoned building with original toilets that have become infamous for their “p*ssing” content (yes, it’s a genre). And let’s not forget the recently installed portaloo that adds an extra layer to the creative process—actors can lay underneath to film scenes, proving that the only thing better than being on top is getting the perfect angle from below.

Lee, who identifies as straight despite his gay content, sits at the intersection of curiosity and controversy within the LGBTQ+ community. “People can’t understand how you can be straight and do stuff with men as well,” he notes, a direct challenge to the boundaries of sexual identity. The truth is often messier than the boxes society tends to put us in, and Lee’s perspective adds a delightful complexity to the notion of sexuality.

Interview snippets with the men who take part in Lee’s videos reveal a tapestry of identities—all claiming straightness while engaging in male-on-male oral sex and “circle jerking.” One participant even describes his female fiancé and kids, humorously highlighting that the influx of cash from gay adult performances can be a tantalizing motivator for the straight man in the street—or rather, in the locker room.

A fellow performer, who identifies as gay, challenges the stigma around “gay for pay” content. He questions why viewers deem it harmful to the LGBTQ+ community, asserting, “You’re paying for porn. You’re getting aroused by it.” It’s an argument that challenges assumptions and invites deeper inquiries into the dynamics of desire, identity, and commerce.

Beyond the provocative scenes, Lee’s Porn University serves a practical purpose: it trains aspiring OnlyFans creators. From setting up accounts to navigating the often complex world of adult content, Lee’s instruction manual covers everything from camera angles to consent—essentially a DIY guide to success in the adult entertainment industry. “It’s not just posting feet pics,” Lee insists. He pulls back the curtain on a realm that many view with trepidation yet holds plenty of opportunity for those brave enough to explore it.

So, what can we glean from this documentary beyond the eyeful? Perhaps it’s a reminder that sexuality exists on a spectrum, and the performance of erotic content doesn’t necessarily define one’s sexual identity. Also, in a world riddled with judgment, this mini-documentary offers a refreshing blend of humor and honesty, encouraging us to embrace the full range of human experience—and to perhaps consider that what goes on behind the scenes of a Porn Star University is as fascinating and complicated as any diploma-worthy degree.

In the end, whether you’re a devoted fan, a curious observer, or somewhere in between, Andy Lee’s journey showcases that while we may not always fit neatly into boxes, the experiences we share—regardless of gender or orientation—can unify us in laughter, learning, and, let’s be honest, a bit of cheeky fun.

