Crumbl Co-Founder Sawyer Hemsley Comes Out

Let’s be honest—most of us show our love through baked goods and memes, but Sawyer Hemsley, co-founder and Chief Brand Officer of Crumbl Cookies, just gave the LGBTQ+ community something far sweeter than a warm Chocolate Chip: honesty.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on August 25, the 33-year-old entrepreneur addressed long-swirling rumors and confirmed what some suspected, and others deeply hoped for: he’s gay.

“The truth is, over the past few years I’ve come to understand and accept that I’m gay,” Hemsley shared. “It’s taken me a long time to really process this part of myself and even longer to feel comfortable enough to say it out loud.”

For anyone keeping tabs on Reddit threads or TikTok sleuths trying to decipher clues hidden between weekly cookie drops, the reveal wasn’t entirely shocking. What was refreshing, however, was the vulnerability and clarity with which Hemsley chose to speak. This wasn’t a corporate-crafted statement or a vague “love is love” slogan—it was the kind of coming out that feels like a deep breath after years of holding it in.

“I grew up with values and beliefs that I still deeply love and respect, which made this journey more complicated,” he wrote. “But I remain grateful for my foundation, even as I’ve worked to embrace this truth about myself.”

For those unfamiliar, Hemsley grew up Mormon in Utah—a state known for breathtaking mountains, a complex religious history, and now, oversized pink cookie boxes. His journey of self-acceptance took place under the bright fluorescent lights of Crumbl’s meteoric rise, from a single storefront in Logan, Utah in 2017 to a billion-dollar cookie empire with over 900 locations. (If the term “cookie cult” comes to mind, you’re not alone.)

But despite Crumbl’s sweet exterior, the LGBTQ+ community hasn’t always been convinced the brand—or its leadership—was a safe space. Over the last week, Hemsley faced growing scrutiny for allegedly hiding his sexuality and being quietly aligned with politicians who don’t support LGBTQ+ rights. The receipts, however, remain unverified.

“Over the past little while, there have been people online trying to define me, twist things, and share conversations in ways that feel harmful,” Hemsley explained. “Instead of letting others write my story, I want to share it in my own words.”

And share he did—with grace and a side of self-awareness that’s rare for public figures whose net worth reportedly hovers around $70 million. (Yes, he recently bought a $12 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills. No, he’s not married. And yes, he still eats Crumbl cookies almost every day, according to his Instagram.)

It’s a complicated moment. Hemsley’s coming out sits at the intersection of visibility, privilege, and public accountability. Some may wonder why it took him so long, others may call for more transparency about his past support—or lack thereof—for the LGBTQ+ community. But one thing is clear: his message was not performative.

“It has also brought me peace, joy, and authenticity that I wouldn’t trade for anything,” he wrote. “At the end of the day, I’m deeply thankful: for the opportunities I’ve had, for the people who support me, and for the chance to live and share my story.”

It’s a powerful reminder that coming out isn’t a one-size-fits-all moment. It can be slow, scary, and shaped by environments that don’t always make space for complexity. Especially when those environments involve religious traditions and billion-dollar businesses with a very online customer base.

Still, for many LGBTQ+ folks, especially those from conservative backgrounds or currently navigating their own identity in silence, Hemsley’s story hits home. It’s the gentle nudge that maybe—just maybe—you can hold your roots and your truth at the same time.

So, here’s to Sawyer: freshly out, fully human, and still probably testing cookie flavors in between therapy sessions. The world is watching, sure—but more importantly, it’s listening.

And if you’re wondering whether there’s a new “Coming Out Cookie” flavor on the way…well, we can only hope.

Extra Frosting:

If Crumbl wants to go full circle, might we suggest a rainbow sprinkle cookie with a side of queer joy and a free therapy session coupon? Just putting it out there.

Source: North HillCrest and IBTimes