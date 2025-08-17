Tramell Tillman’s Mom Worried Being Gay Would Cost Him His Career

Tramell Tillman may be an integral part of the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ show Severance, but behind his portrayal of the enigmatic Mr. Milchick is a journey of self-discovery and love — and yes, a little bit of worry from his mom about his career.

Tillman’s mom, like many parents, initially feared that his coming out might “ruin” his career. A fear that, in hindsight, seems unfounded given the actor’s current trajectory. He’s not just killing it in Severance; he also appeared opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. But, as many of us know, those early moments of coming out are filled with uncertainty, especially when your career feels like it’s on the line.

In a candid conversation with Variety, Tillman shared the first time he came out to his mom. The moment was as casual as it was monumental. “Mom, I’m bisexual,” he blurted out while driving to visit his grandmother during the holiday season. There’s something almost hilarious about this blunt, no-frills delivery — a true case of saying it like it is. His mom, likely still in shock, responded with a simple, “Well, how’s that going for you?”

But it wasn’t until years later that he came out as gay to his mom. That time, the response was a little more loaded, but still full of love: “I don’t want this to ruin your career. I don’t want you to be blackballed. I don’t want you to be pigeonholed.” In other words, the classic parental worry. But then, in the next breath, she reassured him: “Anyone you bring home, I will embrace him as my son.” Talk about a heartwarming turn — unconditional love right alongside the fear.

Tillman’s story is one that resonates beyond just the glitz of Hollywood. Growing up in a religious household, he saw his mother’s reliance on the church as a coping mechanism, though his father had a much more skeptical attitude. Tillman, ever the realist, wasn’t always on the same page as either of them when it came to religion. But, as he shared, “I felt that God and the art saved my life.” His spirituality and his passion for his craft are still core to who he is. “I’m a person who still prays and believes,” he said, acknowledging that faith, for him, doesn’t always fit the traditional mold.

While Tillman’s career continues to rise, he’s already made history. Now, he became the first openly gay Black man to be nominated for an Emmy in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category for his role as Seth Milchick in Severance. It’s an achievement that has yet to be matched in the history of the Emmys — a big step toward more inclusive representation in the entertainment industry. And as if that wasn’t enough, Severance is currently streaming, so you can catch his unforgettable performance right now.

But Tillman’s breakthrough isn’t just about professional milestones; it’s about breaking down barriers. The world of Hollywood has long been a place where being openly gay has felt like a risky proposition, especially for actors of color. Tillman, however, is showing that you can be both openly queer and a powerful force in the industry. And just for the record: it looks like his career is doing just fine.

For all the glitz, glam, and red carpets, Tillman’s journey is ultimately one of personal growth, acceptance, and love. It’s about pushing through those early fears — both his mom’s and his own — and embracing who you are, regardless of the industry’s expectations. So, next time you’re watching Severance or a Mission: Impossible movie, remember that Tillman’s success is not just about landing great roles. It’s about breaking down walls and leading by example — proving that authenticity, above all, is the key to thriving.

