“Daddy” Shawn Mendes and What Does He Put in His Hair?

Ah, Shawn Mendes. The 27-year-old Canadian heartthrob has been a staple in pop music for years, from Stitches to Señorita to his latest tracks that make us swoon. But this week, he’s gone from pop sensation to daddy — and no, not in the parental way. We’re talking about that oh-so-viral moment when a fan called him “daddy,” and Mendes… well, he liked it. A lot.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Celebrates 27th with Sparkles and Abs!

The Mystery of Shawn’s Personal Life

Now, if you’re wondering why this feels like breaking news, it’s because Shawn, despite his unarguable appeal, has always kept his personal life a bit more under wraps. A year ago, he told us he was “figuring it out” when it came to his sexuality, a phrase that left fans (and perhaps himself) doing some real soul-searching. After all, the internet has opinions, and those opinions have often circled his relationships, especially the whispers that swirled around him and fellow singer Camila Cabello. But since then, he’s kept things a little more low-key — except when he’s in front of a crowd, apparently.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Is Back and Sinfully Shirtless—Just How We Like It

The TikTok Moment That Stole Our Hearts

That brings us to Monday (November 3), when a video surfaced on TikTok from one of Shawn’s fan events. If you haven’t seen it yet, get ready for a masterclass in charm, delivered with a dose of humility and humor. Mendes is sitting on a stool in front of a mostly female crowd, looking very “I’m not having a bad hair day, you’re just jealous.” A fan starts with the ultimate icebreaker: “Oh, hey, daddy.” Cue the collective gasp, followed by peals of laughter from the audience.

Shawn, clearly unbothered, throws his head back in that signature way that makes us all feel seen and heard, before quipping, “I love that you called me daddy.” And honestly, we’re kind of with him. The man knows how to take a compliment. And also how to swoon an entire room of people.

But before we all start imagining a world where Mendes fully embraces the role of “daddy” (we’re sure the internet would love it), the fan follows up with a totally relatable question: “What are you using in your hair because you have the nicest hair?” Honestly, who could blame her? His hair could launch an entire line of hair products with the way it gleams under stage lights.

Shawn’s Hair Secrets: The Ocean and Moroccan Oil Magic

Shawn, always self-deprecating, shares his secret: Moroccan oil, a routine of washing every other day, and—wait for it—ocean water. Yes, ocean water. That’s right, our beloved Canadian pop star’s best hair secret involves salty sea breezes. Now we all know what we’re doing the next time we’re at the beach. But instead of leaving us to wallow in our inferior hair routines, Shawn hands out a compliment of his own: “You have great hair. I don’t know why you’re asking me.” Swoon. Not just a daddy, but a nice guy too. Can we get a round of applause?

Mendes: The Pop Star Who Knows How to Keep It Real

This adorable, candid moment gave the internet what it didn’t know it needed — a gentle reminder that even pop stars with all the world’s adoration are just humans. And sometimes, humans like being called “daddy,” especially when it’s followed by compliments about their fabulous hair. It’s almost too much to handle, but Shawn doesn’t mind. He’s here for it. And, honestly, who wouldn’t be?

Of course, this moment also shines a light on Shawn’s ability to make us feel like we’re all in on the joke. Whether he’s responding to “daddy” with a wink and a smile, or discussing his ocean-hair routine, it’s clear that Shawn has embraced the art of keeping things lighthearted. But hey, we won’t judge if you’re still hoping he leans into the “daddy” persona a bit more. Maybe it’s time to update that search history.

The Daddy Moment We’ll Never Forget

So, while we’re busy figuring out how to get our hair looking as good as Shawn’s after a morning swim, let’s just appreciate the little things: Shawn Mendes’ effortless charm, his ability to roll with the unexpected, and—yes—his absolutely perfect, beach-breezy hair. And maybe next time, when you see him in concert, you’ll feel emboldened enough to shout, “Hey, daddy,” too. It’s clearly a compliment he’ll take in stride.

Oh, Shawn. You’ve given us more than just music. You’ve given us the gift of a “daddy” moment we’ll never forget.