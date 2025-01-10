Dan Amboyer: From ‘Younger Star’ to Rising Stage Sensation

Dan Amboyer, the fan-favorite from Younger, is proving he’s more than just a pretty face on TV. Recently stepping into the role of Ray in the Off-Broadway revival of Lone Star, Dan showcases his talent for bringing complex, heartfelt stories to life. Whether he’s charming viewers on-screen or tackling raw, emotional material on stage, he’s got everyone asking, “What’s next for Dan Amboyer?”

Dan Amboyer is widely recognized for his dual role as twins Thad Steadman and Chad Weber in the hit series Younger, where he starred alongside Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster. The show ran successfully for seven seasons, and all episodes are now available for streaming on Netflix. The 39-year-old actor also gained attention for his role as Neil Patrick Harris’ love interest in the series Uncoupled. Additionally, he portrayed Prince William of Wales in the television film William & Catherine: A Royal Romance, showcasing his range across both contemporary and historical storytelling.

The actor is officially off the market after marrying financial adviser and Senior Vice President of Wealth Management at UBS, Eric Berger. The actor came out in 2017 after getting engaged to Eric. The couple have been together for 16 years. He told People magazine:

“Being a young actor in the industry, I had a lot of people who strongly advised me to stay quiet. That was hard to live with. But I’ve never played a gay role before and I didn’t want to be limited by some strange perception.”

More recently, Dan Amboyer and his husband, Eric Berger, appeared on the Yahoo Finance podcast Living Not So Fabulously , where they discussed the challenges of staying in the closet early in Amboyer’s career. Dan explained that at the time, keeping his sexuality private was a strategic decision to ensure he could access a variety of roles, rather than being pigeonholed due to stereotypes in the industry.

“I do the Lifetime movies and the Hallmark movies. You’re the straight guy and there’s a certain audience that those companies are trying to appeal for….They’re saying, can you also then play the straight guy in this? And so me just knowing I’m not gonna have necessarily all those same types of roles and that is gonna be a financial hit”

The 39-year-old actor last starred in the Off-Broadway production of the dark comedy Lone Star.The premise of the show reads:

“Lone Star is set in the cluttered backyard of a small-town Texas bar. Roy, battling PTSD after a hitch in Vietnam, is back in town with his brother Ray. Lone Star offers a study of Texas “good ole boys,” the depths of brotherhood, and the scars to be dealt with from battles fought at home and abroad.”

After Younger and Uncoupled, Dan Amboyer has continued to build on his diverse acting career. He’s made guest appearances on popular shows like FBI: Most Wanted, Blue Bloods, Dynasty, and Law & Order. He also reprised his role as Prince William in the TV movie William & Catherine: A Royal Romance.

Dan Amboyer shares a 3-year-old son, Teddy, and a daughter with his husband, Eric Berger. The couple, who first gained public attention in 2017, welcomed their daughter, Phoebe, in 2023. From the looks of it, Dan is thriving in both his family and married life, often sharing the joys of parenthood with his followers on social media. Dan and Eric have been together for over 16 years and it looks like they only plan to add more years to their life together as a family.

