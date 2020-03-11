Daniel Craig’s Sexy GQ Photo Spread

Even though No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond movie franchise, has been pushed back from April to November, Daniel Craig is featured on the cover of April’s GQ Magazine with an article and more photos inside the issue. The photos of Craig, which were shot by Australian photographer Lachlan Bailey, showcase the actor in a variety of sexy poses.

GQ's April cover star remembers telling the film franchise's decision-makers, "I can’t do a Sean Connery impression. I can’t be Pierce [Brosnan]." https://t.co/RMkGFGnJkt — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) March 9, 2020

No Time to Die is Craig’s fifth and final outing as the spy known as 007. Let us take a moment and reminisce on the scene of Craig in the skimpy trunks from Casino Royale.

While the April issue of GQ Magazine is on sale March 17th, the photos and article about Craig can be found at https://www.gq.com/story/daniel-craig-james-bond-no-time-to-die-cover-2020.

Source: GQ Magazine, GQ Official Twitter Page