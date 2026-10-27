Daniel Radcliffe Might Be the Comic-Accurate Wolverine Marvel Needs

Can Daniel Radcliffe go from young wizard to hairy mutant? Fans of the actor have a brilliant idea.

Marvel, darling, we may have found your next Wolverine, and he already knows how to make a dramatic entrance in his underwear.

Daniel Radcliffe has caught the internet’s attention after fans resurfaced a scene from Miracle Workers: End Times, the fourth and final season of the comedy series that ran from 2019 to 2023. In the scene, Radcliffe strips down to his tighty-whities and goes full feral, striking a pose that has fans imagining him with Wolverine’s signature claws.

And honestly? The casting arguments are kind of compelling.

Wolverine is famously short, stocky, muscular, and gloriously hairy in the comics. At around 5’3, the character isn’t exactly the towering superhero type. Radcliffe, who stands at approximately 5’5, is much closer to the comic-book proportions than Hugh Jackman, who stands at 6’2 and made the role iconic in the X-Men films.

Suddenly, the height difference isn’t a problem. It’s a selling point!

Fans Want Radcliffe to Get Clawed In

Social media users are already campaigning for the actor to trade his wand for adamantium claws.

“Isn’t he comic accurate Wolverine size? @MarvelStudios give this man a job,” one fan wrote.

Another agreed that Radcliffe had the look and height for the part, while someone else declared, “i think we may have found our new wolverine.”

Of course, these are fan suggestions, not an announcement from Marvel. And when asked whether Radcliffe would be willing to play the clawed mutant, he has this to say rin his interview with ComicBook.com:

“Being the person who follows Hugh Jackman is not on my bucket list for anything. For any role of his, particularly the role he has made the most iconic of his career, I am happy not to be doing that and let him keep doing it.” But that still hasn’t stopped the internet from doing what it does best: creating an entire cinematic universe before the studio has even called an actor’s agent.

This Man Can Do It All

Let’s be real: Radcliffe has spent years proving he’s much more than the boy who lived. From playing a farting corpse in Swiss Army Man to throwing himself into wonderfully bizarre comedy roles, he’s never been afraid to get weird.

And his talent extends to the stage, too. His 2026 Broadway run in Every Brilliant Thing earned praise from critics, with Variety‘s Aramide Tinubu describing his performance as “energetic, earnest and sincere.”

So, could he pull off Wolverine? We certainly wouldn’t rule him out.

Whether Marvel is listening remains to be seen, but the thought of Radcliffe growling his way through an action scene has us intrigued. Give the man the claws, the mutton chops, and a very serious workout montage.

Marvel, your move.