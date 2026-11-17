Nine years is a long time in any relationship. In gay dating years, it practically deserves its own anniversary special. But Anthony Bowens is entering a new chapter after confirming that he and longtime boyfriend Michael Pavano have called it quits.

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The AEW wrestler revealed the news during an appearance on the Ring The Belle podcast with host DS Shin, casually setting the record straight about his relationship status. After nearly a decade together, the two are no longer a couple.

“We’re not actually together anymore,” Bowens said.

Apparently, the split isn’t coming with the kind of dramatic aftermath that tends to fuel celebrity gossip. No public mudslinging, no cryptic Instagram stories, and certainly no need for fans to start investigating who unfollowed whom. Bowens was quick to reassure listeners that things between them remain amicable.

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“I promise you it’s okay. We’re friends, we’re cordial. He’s always gonna be in my life in some capacity.”

Nine years together, but no messy breakup narrative

Bowens explained that the relationship ended around seven months ago, meaning the former couple had already been navigating their separate lives for some time before the news became public.

At 35, the wrestler also confirmed that he is still single and isn’t exactly rushing to find his next boyfriend.

“I’m not really putting myself out there like that,” he said.

Honestly, after spending almost a decade with someone, taking a breather from dating sounds perfectly reasonable. Not every newly single man needs to download three dating apps, update his thirst traps, and start treating every gym selfie like an audition for his next relationship.

His former partner, Michael Pavano, 32, is a social media personality known for parody videos and pop-culture impressions. He has amassed more than one million followers across TikTok and Instagram.

Anthony Bowens has more than one arena to conquer

While his relationship status may have changed, Bowens remains a familiar face in professional wrestling. He is one half of The Acclaimed in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where he has become an important out gay presence in a traditionally male-dominated sport.

Bowens initially came out publicly as bisexual in 2017 before identifying as gay in 2019. His career has also extended beyond the wrestling ring, with acting and modelling adding to his growing list of pursuits.

For now, the newly single wrestler seems perfectly comfortable keeping his romantic life on the back burner. And after nine years with one person, nobody should be demanding that he immediately return to the dating market.

Besides, being single doesn’t automatically mean someone is looking. Sometimes the best next chapter is simply having the freedom to figure out what you want without having to explain your relationship status to anyone.