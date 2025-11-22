Which 3 Members of Danity Kane Are Returning for the New Tour?

Iconic 00s girl group Danity Kane is back for a – counts fingers – third union. Now, this article is going to read somewhat sassy, but I’m actually obsessed with them. I always tell my friends that they’re my hands down, all-time favorite girl group. Destiny’s Child? Yes, please. TLC? More, please. But Danity Kane? Danity Kane?! Whatever incarnation they decide to take and walk out on stage, my ass is going to be seated. Just kidding. My anxiety is way too high to attend a concert in person, but I’m going to watch every single 2025 reunion video posted to Instagram and YouTube.

If you don’t remember Danity Kane at their peak, they were formed at the culmination of Making the Band season three in November 2005. Consisting of Aubrey O’Day, Dawn Richard, Shannon Bex, Aundrea Fimbres and Wanita “D. Woods” Woodgett, the reality TV competitors turned pop singers made history as the first girl group to have their first two albums – “Danity Kane” (2006) and “Welcome to the Dollhouse” (2008) – open at #1 on Billboard. This record is currently in place if you don’t factor KPop acts into the equation.

Danity Kane is known for their top 10 hits “Show Stopper” and “Damaged” just as much as they’re remembered for their messy break up. I mean, break ups. Sean “P. Diddy” Combs dissolved the group on live television in October 2008 after not being able to have an adult conversation with a group of intelligent, grown women. Obviously, he reached for any bullshit excuse he could think of, but we all know that was the real reason. However, the girls decided to give it one shot (see what I did there?) as independent artists and rebranded in May 2013.

This is where the timeline starts to hit rapid fire like a game of hot potato. Danity Kane got back together in May 2013 without Wanita Woodgett, Aundre Fimbres left the group in May 2014 and then the girls hung up their microphones again after a studio brawl in August 2014. What came from this year long reunion was their third studio album, “DK3” (2014), which still managed to chart at #44 on Billboard. One thing I never understood about “DK3” is why they just didn’t include the content Aundrea recorded before leaving.

Having her on the cover and including the tracks she already did with the other girls would have undoubtedly moved “DK3” up the charts at least another few notches. But, oh well, I don’t understand industry contracts. Danity Kane would reunite again… sigh… from August 2018 to March 2020 while releasing several new singles. They briefly appeared as a duo consisting of only Aubrey O’Day & Dawn Richard before going dark for the next five years. Now, they’re back, but the whole thing is shrouded in mystery.

Danity Kane is returning as a threesome for a series of concerts known as “The Untold Chapter Tour.” Having suffered under the hand of P. Diddy for three-ish years, it seems that this tour is going to answer a lot of the burning questions that wouldn’t or couldn’t be answered for the last 20 years. What really happened behind closed doors? Can any closure come out of the trauma? And is there any music in the vault that could possibly see the light of day with this new adventure? This December, we’re going to get the answers to these questions. Hopefully…

From their Instagram, the deeply personal tour is called a revelation: “[It] isn’t just a concert. It’s a reckoning. It’s the truth behind the story. It’s the reunion that no one thought possible. With setlists reshaped, confessions revealed, and moments that will never happen the same way twice, this tour promises to leave audiences shaken, inspired, and forever changed. For fans who lived through the rise of Danity Kane and for a new generation discovering their voice — this is history being rewritten in real time.”

The big question mark here is – who’s back on board for the reunion? One member has publicly declined to take park in the tour. I’m talking about you, Dawn Richard. While each member of Danity Kane brings something special to the table, Aubrey O’Day and Dawn Richard are thee voices of Danity Kane. Without her being a part of this reunion, the group may be missing pieces of their signature sound. However, if Aubrey O’Day is part of the new threesome, then it’s safe to say that the vibe and heart are still firmly in place.

The Untold Chapter Tour is currently planned to stop in California, Connecticut, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York this December. They’ve already had to add new stops in California due to selling out the previously announced shows. And that is kind of crazy considering no one knows who is about to grace the stage. I honestly think it’s going to be Aubrey O’Day, Aundrea Fimbres and Wanita Woodgett; only because they’ve been noticeably absent from this upsetting game of musical chairs for the better part of a decade.

On their relationship with the gay community. Listen, the gays don’t play when it comes to Danity Kane. You can see that on social media if you’re still active on Twitter. The girls have performed at The GayVN Awards in 2019 and have performed at a number of Prides over the years including in ATL, Chicago and LA. Several members have spoken out in support of LGBT rights in the past and Aubrey O’Day herself identifies as bisexual, or that she doesn’t see gender – only that she’s attracted to an emotionally intelligent human being.

Are you planning to see Danity Kane live next month?

Who do you think is going to take part in this line up? What are you hoping is revealed during the tour? What are some of your favorite memories from their previous get togethers? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!